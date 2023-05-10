A $25,000 donation to Campbell County Public Schools will help students in the division’s dual enrollment programs.

In its regular meeting Monday evening, the Campbell County School Board received a $25,000 donation from the Campbell County Educational Foundation (CCEF) — a group that provides financial assistance to students to help with post-secondary pursuits.

CCEF Board Chairman Rose Epperson, who presented the donation on behalf of the foundation, said in the meeting Monday, when she and others reached out to Superintendent Robert Johnson about the potential of having an educational foundation and what the focus should be, he recommended the dual-enrollment program.

“Dr. Johnson, we appreciate your guidance, resourcefulness and supportive voice from day one. Your encouragement has helped us form a foundation for students to prosper from and it will be a foundation that takes Campbell County into perpetuity,” she said. The donation was presented in Johnson’s honor, whose retirement goes into effect June 30.

Johnson said at the meeting, the foundation and the donations have allowed the division to expand its offerings to the number of students in the dual-enrollment program.

Epperson said the financial backing the foundation has received to help students is “overwhelming.”

She said the foundation has received more than $125,000 toward Campbell County schools for the career guidance programs. The foundation was created in 2017, “to support quality educational programs that encourage and prepare Campbell County students to become successful citizens of our region by removing financial and knowledge barriers to college and career success.”

The foundation received its first gift in 2019, for $5,000.

“Thank you for helping us with the groundwork of this foundation and for helping lead us to our best year to date. You are leaving an outstanding legacy and we wish you well on your retirement,” Epperson said.

Scott Miller, school board member of the Brookneal District, acknowledged during the meeting the donors who helped make the donations possible.

“It’s just a real blessing to our school system,” Miller said.

Anne Parker, board member of the Timberlake District, gave thanks to the volunteers at the foundation.

“I appreciate all of their volunteer time, to bring that extra money to our children,” Parker said.