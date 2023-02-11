Theater students from Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation brought home a national excellence in ensemble award, plus some individual awards, from a national junior theater festival in Atlanta last month.

This is the 13th year a theater team from Dunbar has participated in the national convention, Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, said Lori and Albert Carter, the husband-wife duo who have headed the school’s program for 27 years. The event was canceled for the past two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but everyone was ready to jump back in, taking 33 students to Atlanta — and the team’s hard work paid off.

The Dunbar Theatre team presented "Aladdin Jr." to a panel of judges — consisting of Broadway, Disney, and Music Theatre International/iTheatrics professionals. The middle school ensemble was one of many teams from around the country and the world participating in festival. Among the judges watching and critiquing the performance were actor Taylor Iman Jones, currently in "Six" on Broadway; Cindy Ripley, senior education consultant at iTheatrics; and John Prignano, Music Theatre International chief operating officer and director of education and development.

The Freddie G. Excellence in Ensemble Work award means the actors’ “triple threat” — a performing arts skills repertoire of singing, dancing, and acting — were equally excellent, and “every single cast member is working together in perfect precision,” Lori Carter said.

Eighth-graders Haven Manning and Will Hoffman were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars during the convention, receiving individual awards.

In a major accomplishment, three of the actors from Dunbar’s team were called back for a second round of auditions for a special video project to be filmed in New York City this summer, which will promote the production of musicals in schools.

It was the first time in Dunbar Theatre history that every single actor who auditioned for this larger project made callback for the second round of auditions, a more rigorous and competitive process, Lori Carter said. Only three members of each group at the convention were permitted to audition for the special project, and all three of Dunbar’s made it to the next round up out of the 375 total who auditioned. By the end of this month, Hoffman, eighth-grader Cullen O’Brien, and sixth-grader Lily Yarbrough will find out whether they were selected for the project.

“Our judges gave very high praise to our entire cast for their performance and storytelling ability,” Lori Carter said. “The students had a wonderful time in their advanced workshops for singing, acting and dancing that were led by Broadway actors and choreographers.”

This convention was the first for the students who attended.

Hoffman has been doing theater with Dunbar for three years and showcased his talent in the role of Aladdin in Atlanta. His group was the first to perform for the judges. One judge wanted Hoffman One judge wanted Hoffman and Isla Wasson, playing Jasmine, to re-do their song, "A Whole New World." The judge's critique was that he wanted the pair to "act more in love" for the romantic scene. The critique, while at first hard to swallow, ultimately helped Hoffman learn to take constructive criticism without feeling down or frustrated over it, he said.

“After that, I was a bit upset. I was thinking about it, and I thought to myself, ‘You know, I should just take the criticism, because they want to help me," Hoffman said. "They didn’t want to bring me down. They wanted to raise me up to be the better actor that I am and help me.’ And they did."

Morgan Bowers, an eighth-grader who played Aladdin’s friend, Omar, was reminded through the convention that theater truly is a team effort.

“I’m typically a pretty independent person, but just watching other groups perform made me realize that no matter how hard you work, if you’re working by yourself, you’re not going to get as far as you could working with a team,” she said.

Wasson, an eighth-grader, said she realized through watching multiple performances that a show comes down to moments.

“What I learned is that it’s really just the smallest little moments and the smallest details that set you apart from the competition,” she said.

While the event was a competition, Sebastian Meyer, an eighth-grader who played Jafar, said he appreciated how everyone still cheered for other teams’ performances and rooted for one another. A sense of camaraderie overrode rivalries, making the environment a supportive and good-natured one.

Whether their students pursue careers in the theater realm or not — and some of them do — the skills learned by doing theater will stay with each individual wherever they go, and whatever they do in life, the Carters said. Young people learn how to be well-spoken, cultivating important communication skills. They learn how to comport themselves with confidence and self-control, and develop interpersonal and teamwork skills.

Theater departments of this caliber at the middle school level are perhaps not commonplace yet, but they are important, Albert Carter said.

Starting children in theater programs at younger ages is impactful for a variety of reasons, he said. It is a prime time for them to explore and commit to interests before they enter high school and have to focus on other things like grade point averages, where to go to college and how to prepare for that next big step, and other pressing matters. And, of course, it helps participants cultivate a variety of practical and professional skills.

The theater experience gained in middle school at Dunbar can benefit both the theater students, and Lynchburg city high schools like Heritage and E.C. Glass that have their own theater departments, Albert Carter added. He teaches a high school entry level course at Dunbar among his theater duties, and sometimes his students who enter a high school with a theater program get to skip Acting I or Tech I, instead going straight to the second level.

“It’s a plus-plus for us, and the two high schools, because they know they’ve got some students that are already coming that have already been trained, and that will help bolster their programs as well,” he said.

The Carters said the school is now part of a pilot network for new works. They receive copies of a play in development to perform. The performances, done by their middle school actors, are filmed, then sent back to the play's developers to help them see how the show translates on stage, giving feedback on how to tweak and perfect the play before it hits stages publicly.

The Carters are proud of all their kids, they said, and their passion for growing and bolstering Dunbar's theater program is strong as ever. The department, they said, is a family.

"Overall, it was another amazing trip with new friends made and lots of great theatre education for all," Lori Carter said.