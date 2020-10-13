During pandemic, Lynchburg-area families look for learning in a variety of places

Johnson said the orchard has adopted many COVID-19 restrictions, such as requiring masks while visitors are inside or near other people and asking groups to stay socially distanced from other groups when possible. Still, he said, families are using the orchards as a way to get outside.

"We've got a little bit of everything," Johnson said. "There's plenty for kids to do out here."

In addition to harvesting and learning about apples, visitors at Johnson's farm can sit down for a picnic lunch, and visit and feed the peacocks, chickens, ducks, pigs, llamas, goats and other animals on the farm.

Caitlin Curtis, director of education and donor systems at Red Hill, the final home and burial place of Patrick Henry in Campbell County, said Red Hill has been holding "home school days" for home-schooling families to come visit the historical buildings, museum and trail on the 1,000-acre property.

With so many events canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Curtis said they heard homeschool families in the community are having a hard time finding places that are open for visitors and implementing health restrictions.

"We wanted to do something to show that we're here for them right now," Curtis said. "And it was very successful."