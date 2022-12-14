E.C. Glass principal to retire at end of school year

E.C. Glass High School principal Rose Flaugher will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, the school division announced Wednesday.
Flaugher, who first started with Glass in 1999, will retire after a 33-year career in public education. She has served in numerous roles, including athletic director, assistant principal and associate principal, before being named principal at E.C. Glass in May 2020, according to LCS.
In a letter to Hilltopper families, published in the division's news release, Flaugher said, "I want to express my gratitude to the students, teachers, staff, and E.C. Glass community. You are my family ... Over the coming months until Graduation in the spring, I will enjoy every last moment I have here at Glass.
"Though I will deeply miss my time here, I am excited to cheer on our students from the sidelines and look forward to the continued success of E.C. Glass," Flaugher said in the letter.
Superintendent Crystal Edwards said of the principal, "Rose is a Hilltopper through and through, and she is such a big part of the LCS family."
Edwards said in the release that Flaugher has done an "outstanding job as principal and long-time administrator, and she will certainly be missed. We understand how important the principal position is to both the E.C. Glass and the Lynchburg communities, and we are fortunate to be able to begin searching for a successor before Rose leaves for her well-deserved retirement."
According to LCS, the search for the next principal will begin in January with a series of school community engagement sessions, where the division will "solicit input from staff, students, parents, and the community."
These events will help administrators "develop a profile for the ideal candidate" before the division opens applications.
The division said a new principal should be announced in the spring, and additional details about the search will be provided Thursday.
In a video announcing her retirement, Flaugher said she will remember most the families, students, her mentors and the people who came before her as principal.
"I bleed blue. I'm a Hilltopper through and through. And I am going to miss all of you," Flaugher said in the video.
Flaugher could not be reached Wednesday for further comment.
From the archives: E.C. Glass High School, the early years
1910s - The old E.C. Glass High School, built on Park Avenue and first occupied by students in 1911. It went by the name of Lynchburg Public High School until 1920, when the school was named for Edward Christian Glass, superintendent of the city's public school system from 1879 to 1931. The current high school was built in 1953. (Note the rather crude attempt to remove the utility poles from the front of the building.)
June 12, 1933 - A program from the E.C. Glass graduation of 1933.
News & Advance file photo
The E.C. Glass Chapter of the National Honor Society posed for a group photograph in 1938.
Oct. 23, 1939 - The first game played at Lynchburg's stadium: E.C. Glass High School vs. Crewe High School (no mention of who won).
July 20, 1951 - (No clip for this picture was found but it obviously shows the school under construction.)
News & Advance file photo
July 20, 1951 - E.C. Glass High School is being built (regularly referred to as "the new building" in articles from this period; there was no newspaper clip associated with this photo).
July 20, 1951 - Fire damages parts of E.C. Glass High School while it is being built (there was no clipping associated with this photo, so there are no details about the fire, its cause or extent).
News & Advance file photo
Jan. 21, 1952 - E.C. Glass High School. No clip was associated with this photo.
News & Advance file photo
July 19, 1953 - To Check Auditorium Today - The lobby of the new Municipal Auditorium at the new E.C. Glass High School is a graceful preview of the auditorium design. The figure of Architect Truehart Poston at rear of lobby gives an indication of its spaciousness.
Adelaide Smith
A program from the dedication ceremony Oct. 2, 3, 4, 1953.
August 27, 1954 - Prize Project - A recent aerial photograph shows the expansive layout at the new E.C. Glass High School, listed by school authorities in their annual report as an outstanding accomplishment.
George Smith
April 19, 1955 - E. C. Glass Flagpole - The staff from which Old Glory is to wave high over the city's most expensive building, is raised on its base by workmen of the C.W. Hancock and Sons Company. The operation required about 15 minutes this forenoon climaxing a year and a half of barren skies over the high school. The pole and its extensive concrete apron and walks were donated by the Schewel family.
News & Advance file photo/James Murdock
Jan 14, 1960 - Gift to High School - Margaret Williams, right, of E.C. Glass High School faculty, accepts landscape, Reflections of India, painted by Lynchburg artist Sally Baldock, at left. Picture will be hung in south corridor, first floor this week. (Does anyone know if the painting is still hanging at the school?)
Peggy Huff
Sept. 1, 1961 - Glass Faculty Feted - E.C. Glass High School teachers, Gladys E. Canada, Ashlin Morris and Mrs. Baldwin F. Aud are served at PTA-sponsored faculty luncheon Thursday in school cafeteria by Mrs. E.L. Crump, left, and Mrs. T.H. Killingsworth.
Robin Gross
Sept. 14, 1961 - In Glass Night School - C. Ray Ferguson, center, electronics instructor at E.C. Glass High School, at demonstration panel with electronics technology students Douglas Ramsey and Melvin Willis. Glass vocational night classes started Monday night but registration will be open until Sept. 25 for courses in electronics technology, machine technology, drafting and design, welding, machine shop, mechanical drawing, blueprint reading, manufacturing processes, woodworking, furniture refinishing, upholstery fundamentals of electricity, electronics mathematics and machine shop math.
Robin Gross
Sep. 14, 1961 - Keeping Glass Shipshape - Four class representatives at E.C. Glass High School discussed various aspects of school life at a welcoming assembly this morning. The theme was "Keeping Glass Shipshape for the Year." Looking at a replica of the school, the S.S. Glass, are, from left, Janet Jackson, junior; Kay Puckette, senior; Tom Rhodes, sophomore; and Tommie Webb, freshman.
Wyatt Mays
Sep. 15, 1961 - Makeshift Classroom - Library annex at overcrowded E.C. Glass High School houses senior government class. Pupils at a library table, from top left are Gerald Hogan, Sandra Hook, Douglas McAlister, Sandra Lee, Mary Jo Baldwin, and Louise Cary.
Robin Gross
September 28, 1961 - Publication Powwow - Four of five new editors of E.C. Glass High School publications get together to compare notes after a publication assembly this morning in the school auditorium. They are, from left, Karen Schoessow, co-editor of the yearbook, The Crest; Mary Taylor, editor of the literary magazine, The Critic; Anne Quillian, co-editor of the school paper, High Times; Judy Mundy, co-editor of The Crest. Kay Woody, co-editor of the High Times, was absent from school.
Hutter Williams
November 23, 1961 - Woman Hater - Tony Lumpkin, played by Dick Stone, literally bumps heads with Constance Neville, played by Kim Waters, in a scene from rollicking E.C. Glass David Garrick Players production of "She Stoops to Conquer" Wednesday night. Looking on is dismayed mistress of home, Mrs. Hardcastle, played by Diane Girling.
Robin Gross
January 29, 1962 - Breaking Color Line –Teenagers Lynda D. Woodruff and Owen C. Cardwell Jr. are shown as they got out of the car that brought them to E.C. Glass High School this morning. In the car were Mr. and Mrs. Edward M Barksdale of 318 Grayson St., mother and stepfather of the Woodruff girl and Owen C. Cardwell Sr. of 1135 Park Ave. The two black students are the first to attend a white school in Lynchburg.
George Smith
May 6, 1962 - Showing at Glass - Students at E. C. Glass High School are busy putting final touches on exhibits and performances of ninth annual Achievement Night to be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday on theme "Showing at Glass." Nancy Stedman, Kim Waters Katherine Platt and Janet Jackson practice dance they will perform in original Latin play "Liberalia" to be given by Cicero class.
News & Advance file photo/Gene Hansley
May 15, 1962 - Presentation of Books - James P. Ould Jr., second from right, chairman of the Lynchburg Lions Club's civic improvement committee, turns over approximately 60 copies each of two books which will be used by E.C. Glass High School seniors in social studies classes to study the dangers of Communism. The books are the first of a collection being given by the club in memory of the late George W. Sanderson, who was a member of the improvement committee. Shown are, from left, Dr. Arnold P. Fleshood, instruction director for Lynchburg schools; Ralph A. Racer, chairman of the school's social studies department; Mrs. George W. Sanderson, and L.H. McCue Jr., principal of E.C. Glass.
News & Advance file photo
May 25, 1962 - Date With Dentist - Dr. William Coleman takes impression for mouth piece for lineman J.C. Little of E. C. Glass High School. Lynchburg Dental Society is volunteering its services to take mouth piece impressions for local football team. Over 100 candidates for E.C. Glass teams had impressions taken at school Thursday night.
News & Advance file photo/Calvin Porter
Aug. 7, 1962 - Classrooms Anywhere, Everywhere - At E.C. Glass High School, 2,340 students have enrolled for classes in September, well over the 1,300-student capacity of school, and some more students at least will be registered by time school starts. L.H. McCue Jr., principal at E.C. Glass, shows that areas at Glass never meant for classrooms are being converted because of overcrowding. At left is Varsity Club Room, which is being transformed into a classroom.
Jimmy Ripley
March 24, 1963 - Cramped for Space - James A. Gupton instructs adult night electronics class in mathematics and related theory while others in two year course work with equipment. Instruction area and work area are in same room at E.C. Glass High School.
Paul Magruder
Oct. 12, 1963 - Dusting the Doughboy - Teen-aged sorority pledges Betty Jo DeWitt, left, and Caroline Weiss climbed up on the World War I monument on Church Street yesterday and proceeded to remove all the dust on the statue with toothbrushes. The girls, both sophomores at E.C. Glass High School, dressed in men's shirts, ties and pigtails, were being initiated into Etta Gamma Chi Sorority.
Tim Hickman
Nov. 20, 1963 - Bomb Threat Interrupts Classes - E.C. Glass High School students return to classes this morning after a third bomb threat interrupted schedules and threw the school into emergency drill procedures. The threat, made at 10:34 this morning, followed two threats Tuesday afternoon.
Jimmy Ripley
Nov. 22, 1963 - Rehearsing Scene - Four members of the David Garrick Players at E.C. Glass High School rehearse a hanging scene from a production of, "The Devil's Disciple", which will be presented in the school's auditorium at 8 p.m. next Wednesday. The are, from left, Harry Gilliam, Robert Fortune, Charles Murray and Maury Thompson. (Recognize this date? It appeared in the paper the day of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.)
News & Advance file photo
February 8, 1964 - Beatle Fever Goes to Their Heads - The Beatles, Britain's beatnik quartet that sports rag mop hairdos and guitars, have been in the U.S. less than 24 hours, but some Lynchburg merchants have already begun to cash in on the Beatlemania fever that is sweeping the U.S. teenage population. Modeling the latest vogue in teenage fashions - $2.77 Beatle wigs - are, from left, Jack Vaughan, 17, Lem McCraw, 19, and Eugene Bryan 15. Jean Dixon, 18-year-old senior at E.C. Glass High School, is the store clerk helping the youths acquire the Beatle look.
News & Advance file photo/Aubrey Wiley
June 21, 1964 - Class Reunion - Talking over old times and recent experiences are members of the class of 1924: front row, from left, Mrs. Blanche Duncan Wingfield of Washington, Dr. Oscar S. Martin of Lynchburg, Clarence Holshouser of Savannah, Ga.; back row, from left, Herbert Garland of New York and Hugh Featherstone of Venezuela.
George Smith
Oct. 19, 1964 - Expansion Site - Aerial photo from rear of E.C. Glass High School shows location where future expansion of facility would possibly take place at the rear of the present building, upper right. In recent discussion it was proposed that planetarium be built on school grounds, lower center.
Aubrey Wiley
May 6, 1965 - Rehearsing Senior Play - Pat King, left, tries to sell the contents of his locker to get some money during today's rehearsal of a scene from "What a Life,"' a play which will be presented by the senior class at E.C. Glass High School in the school's auditorium at 8 p.m. Friday. Kevin King is in the center and the other player is Laura Davis.
News & Advance file photo/Jimmy Ripley
July 7, 1965 - New shop at Glass - A new modern machine shop has been installed at E.C. Glass High School. In the background is James A. Price Jr., an industrial arts teacher. The new shop facility are in line with efforts of the vocational education department in the city school system to upgrade and raise in prestige the whole vocational arts program.
News & Advance file photo/Fred Knight
July 8, 1965 - Pool moves toward completion - Construction of a new public swimming pool at E.C. Glass High School is in latter stages. City Manager Robert D. Morrison said Wednesday he did not know when the pool would be completed and opened. Another public pool at Dunbar High School is expected to be open within next two weeks. Montgomery Construction Co. has contract for pools, which are costing a total of $100,000.
News & Advance file photo/Jimmy Ripley
Nov. 6, 1965 - 'Uniformed' Bandsman - Sax player Johnny Conner is permitted uniform of his choice - for Senior Day parade downtown. Johnny gets this privilege because he is a senior.
News & Advance fie photo
December 20, 1965 - Pouring of Foundation Begun at Glass - Workmen today began pouring the foundation for the new vocational building at E.C. Glass High School. When completed, the new building will afford the school additional shop facilities and greatly enlarge the curriculum offered in the vocational field, school officials said. Montgomery Construction Co. is the contractor.
News & Advance file photo/Wyatt Mays
May 1966 -
Roof goes on next - Montgomery Construction Co. expects to have this new vocational building at E.C. Glass High School finished by June 1. Roof isn't expected to take long to put into place. Half of $142,000 building and 75 percent of $54,299 worth of equipment is being supplied from state funds.
Aubrey Wiley
July 26, 1966 - Vocational Building Almost Completed - Workmen have almost finished construction of the new $142,236 vocational building at E.C. Glass High School. Montgomery Construction Co. was in charge of building the structure which will give the school additional shop facilities and greatly enlarge the curriculum. The Lynchburg architectural firm of Hinnant, Addison and Hinnant drew up the plans. Work began Dec. 1, 1965. Half of the cost of the building and 75 per cent of $54,209 worth of equipment is being supplied from state funds.
Aubrey Wiley
March 30, 1968 - Glass Students make Money March - Nearly 100 students from E.C. Glass High School put on their walking shoes early today for a 14-mile trek around Lynchburg to raise funds for the Lynchburg Chapter of the American Field Service. Sponsored by the school's Student Cooperative Association, the students found area businesses and industries to pay them for each mile they walked and in return students brandished signs and placards as an advertisement for the sponsoring businesses. The fancy-free but footsore students were given soft drinks by a local bottling firm midway through the six-hour exodus and later returned to Riverside Park for a picnic.
News & Advance file photo/Wyatt Mays
August 22, 1968 - Presents Books - L.H. McCue, retired principal of E.C. Glass High School, accepts set of Heritage Books of United State Presidents given to E.C. Glass library in his honor by the Lynchburg Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Shown presenting books to McCue are, left, Mrs. Murray W. Mixer and Elizabeth G. Hoskins, co-chairman of Lynchburg Chapter DAR committee in charge of purchasing books.
Bob Crouse
August 27, 1968 - Through Traffic Barred - Workmen today constructed a chain barrier on the roadway at E. C. Glass High School to enforce a ban on through traffic. The barrier is one of changes in traffic and parking patterns on grounds of Glass recently approved by the Lynchburg School Board. The work was expected to be completed about noon today.
News & Advance file photo/Fred Knight
May 8, 1969 - First Place Winners - Mike Burnett, left, and Charles Baer, students in H.R. Blount's machine shop class at E.C. Glass High School, exhibit their projects which won first place ribbons in recent State Industrial Fair, held in Richmond. Burnett's project was model of spaceship and Baer's entry was hand shaper. Glass students placed 13 out of 23 projects. (Star Trek was a '60s phenomenon too!)
News & Advance file photo/Jimmy Ripley
September 29, 1970 - Flag presented to ROTC unit - This five by eight foot American flag today was presented to the E.C. Glass High School Air Force Jr. ROTC by Woodmen of the World. Shown here during the ceremony, are, from left to right: John Williams, field representative for the Woodmen of the World; cadets Larry Rose and Dan Hodnett; Jon Sims, cadet commander at glass; Col. Robert Thompson, and Sgt. Robert Mayne, who supervise the cadet program, and Edward James, a cadet.
News & Advance file photo/Wyatt Mays
June 21, 1971 - First Flag Corps - Neil Haworth, at left, who is band director at E.C. Glass High School, has organized flag corps at high school. First for school, 18 coeds were chosen to perform with marching band at football games and parades and will twirl flags and rifles and perform fancy marching steps. Shown with Haworth are new members Polly Wick, Pattie Dudley, Peggy and Pearl Wilson.
Becky Bolin
December 10, 1971 - Glass-Dunbar Concert - Students at E.C. Glass and Dunbar high schools practiced today for the first combined concert ever held by the two schools slated for 3 p.m. Sunday in the Glass Auditorium. Students, from left, include, Gary Rosser, Debbie Bryant and Deborah Younger. The performance will include two choirs from each school and will last about an hour and a half with 230 pupils participating altogether.
News & Advance file photo/Jimmy Ripley
