E.C. Glass principal to retire at end of school year

E.C. Glass High School principal Rose Flaugher will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, the school division announced Wednesday.

Flaugher, who first started with Glass in 1999, will retire after a 33-year career in public education. She has served in numerous roles, including athletic director, assistant principal and associate principal, before being named principal at E.C. Glass in May 2020, according to LCS.

In a letter to Hilltopper families, published in the division's news release, Flaugher said, "I want to express my gratitude to the students, teachers, staff, and E.C. Glass community. You are my family ... Over the coming months until Graduation in the spring, I will enjoy every last moment I have here at Glass.

"Though I will deeply miss my time here, I am excited to cheer on our students from the sidelines and look forward to the continued success of E.C. Glass," Flaugher said in the letter.

Superintendent Crystal Edwards said of the principal, "Rose is a Hilltopper through and through, and she is such a big part of the LCS family."

Edwards said in the release that Flaugher has done an "outstanding job as principal and long-time administrator, and she will certainly be missed. We understand how important the principal position is to both the E.C. Glass and the Lynchburg communities, and we are fortunate to be able to begin searching for a successor before Rose leaves for her well-deserved retirement."

According to LCS, the search for the next principal will begin in January with a series of school community engagement sessions, where the division will "solicit input from staff, students, parents, and the community."

These events will help administrators "develop a profile for the ideal candidate" before the division opens applications.

The division said a new principal should be announced in the spring, and additional details about the search will be provided Thursday.

In a video announcing her retirement, Flaugher said she will remember most the families, students, her mentors and the people who came before her as principal.

"I bleed blue. I'm a Hilltopper through and through. And I am going to miss all of you," Flaugher said in the video.

Flaugher could not be reached Wednesday for further comment.

From the archives: E.C. Glass High School, the early years