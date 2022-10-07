Earle-Sears advocates for school choice at Lynchburg education rally

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears spoke Thursday afternoon at an educational choice rally put on by two political advocacy groups at downtown Lynchburg's Tresca on 8th.

The event followed Earle-Sears' appearance Wednesday at Liberty University to speak at convocation and at the university's CEO Summit Week event. Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared Monday in Lynchburg to announce the rollout of his 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, which among other things puts Lynchburg firms BWX Technologies and Framatome in the spotlight with its focus on nuclear energy.

Thursday's rally was hosted by Americans for Prosperity's Virginia team and the Virginia Education Opportunity Alliance, which both push for parental rights and school choice for families in the commonwealth.

Earle-Sears said at the rally that a student's ZIP code should not determine their school, but rather "we need parents to be able to decide where their children should attend school.

"That's it ... that folks, is the new Brown versus Board of Education fight," said Earle-Sears, referring to the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case that ruled segregated public schools are unconstitutional.

Earle-Sears added the only choice parents currently have in regards to where their children go to school is where they live.

"If I can't live in a certain ZIP code, then it doesn't work. That means there is still this unequal ability for my child to attend the school I want them to attend. Because if I can't afford to move into a certain ZIP code, then my child doesn't have that option," she said.

Earle-Sears channeled famed 19th-century abolitionist and author Frederick Douglass, saying "the pathway to freedom from slavery is education."

"I'm saying to you, if our children are illiterate, they are not free. No, they have a master, and as soon as they become adults they'll discover who their master is. And we are not going down that pathway any longer. We are not," she said.

"We are going to demand school choice now ..." Earle-Sears said as she closed her remarks, "and we’re going to vote you out if you don’t vote for school choice now. That’s it!"

In order to provide more options for parental choice, Earle-Sears is pushing for opening more charter schools in Virginia, as well as the exploration of more lab schools, which are partnerships between public education and higher learning institutions that provide more hands-on learning for students in STEM fields, literacy or trade and industry skills.

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, spoke during the rally as well, saying "ZIP codes have failed the schools," and educational choice will create competition.

"Those are the things that parents want," Peake said about competition and transparency, "and those are the things the children need."

Peake wondered "why is it such an absurd idea" that parents should have the decision to choose where their children go to school.

"Parents should be involved in everything involving their children," Peake said. "The things they are focusing on in public schools are not what a lot of parents want their children to be taught. And they want to keep it that way —bureaucrats and some elected officials — because they control the money."

He added it's important to elect officials to the General Assembly and local leadership positions who will fight to make school choice a decision of the parents.

Tom Gathje, director of government for The Family Foundation, one of the many organizations on hand Thursday to advocate for educational choice, said Virginia needs to "get rid of this one-size-fits-all approach in education" to give children a better chance to succeed.

"This could be through public education, private education, home schools, access to after-school programs. Whatever it is, we need to make sure that we give our kids the tools and the resources to equip them, because they are our future," Gathje said.

"We need to make sure they're equipped for that role as leaders in our communities and our government."