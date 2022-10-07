Earle-Sears, Gingrich among speakers as Liberty University hosts CEO Summit Week

Liberty University this week hosted more than 600 CEOs and other guests from around the country as part of its CEO Summit Week, an event "calling world-class leaders to unite in transforming the world through Judeo-Christian business practices."

Wednesday evening, the university hosted a celebration dinner to network and hear three keynote speakers: Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears; John Mahama, former president of Ghana; and Kevin Roberts, president of the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation.

Earle-Sears kicked the event off by acknowledging Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm.

“This is a man who knows how to run a business,” Earle-Sears said to the audience.

Earle-Sears went on to discuss all the governor is doing to help Virginia’s businesses and the importance of education.

She said America has a “use it or lose it” attitude with government agencies. Earle-Sears gave an example of someone at a company allocating business expenses. For example, she said, the person might allocate $300,000 for the year to spend on various items, and if it isn't spent, the person then sets the funds aside and allocates the money to other things.

Earle-Sears raised a question to the audience, “So why is it when it comes to our taxes, we don’t do it that way?”

“We [government] tell them, we’ve given you a million dollars and if you don’t spend it, then you lose it,” Earle-Sears said to the audience. “So they [agencies] come to the end of the year and they see they have maybe $300,000 left and they are buying everything under the sun. That's a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Earle-Sears spoke about a past ranking by CNBC in 2021, where Virginia was named the top state for business. That ranking came under the previous administration of Gov. Ralph Northam.

She said when you ask the people who actually create jobs, they will tell you that to them, Virginia is not ranked No. 1 because of three reasons: workforce talent, as businesses will not relocate to an area where the population is undereducated or uneducated; tax policy; and the regulatory environment.

“So the media says that one way, but the people who actually sign the checks say it differently,” Earle-Sears said.

She closed out her speech by stressing that the United States cannot maintain its superpower status if children aren't educated.

“Our children not being educated is a national security crisis. We need to bring it to that level,” Earle-Sears said.

Roberts and Mahama closed out the evening. Mahama spoke about the various business opportunities in Africa, and Roberts spoke about the meaning of history.

After the speakers gave their presentations, Barco Yolo, CEO of Nordensol, a company based out of Houston that focuses on engineering and IT solutions, said “this room can really change the world.”

“There’s enough resources, knowledge, skill... to really change the narrative of both Africa and the way that we do business," Yolo said.

Jeremy Moore, CEO of security firm Global Counterpoint, said he enjoyed listening to Mahama and his perspective on the opportunities in Africa.

Moore hopes the conversation continues to move forward after the event.

“Hopefully there’s a lot less talking and a lot more action because these things are always nice. People talk a good game and then usually very little happens. I’m hopeful that this is different,” Moore said.

Thursday evening, the university hosted a dinner with Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich as the keynote speaker.

Gingrich emphasized the country is in the middle of a “great cultural civil war.”

“We have people on the other side who hate us, hate what we stand for and who feel that their very way of life is threatened by our existence,” Gingrich said to the audience. “Not threatened because we go and we do missionary work, not threatened because we proselytize them, but threatened by the very act of being alive.”

Gingrich said this war — between secular atheism and Christianity, or faith in general, including other religions such as Judaism and Islam — is not new as it goes back at least to the French Revolution.

As an example, he discussed the late 1960s and early 1970s, when Gingrich said American politics saw an enormous surge to the "hard left."

From that time period, he gave two examples: the Black Panther movement that he said “openly advocated assassinating police” and an anti-Vietnam War movement on college campuses that “ruined people’s lives.”

Gingrich ended his speech by saying, “We have opponents who are wrong and we simply have to defeat them and then we have to re-educate them and help them understand that a life without God is not a life worth living.”

“It's no wonder we have the suicides, the drug overdoses, the homelessness and the problems we currently have, because you cannot sustain a society without religious belief; it is impossible,” Gingrich said to the audience.

After Gingrich's speech, Raynard Jackson, president of Raynard Jackson and Associates, a government affairs lobbying and public relations firm in Washington, D.C., said he believes Gingrich's comments were “right on point.”

In Gingrich's speech, he mentioned society should drop the word "woke" altogether, an idea Jackson said he agrees with.

“So these Democrats with [former President Barack] Obama and now [President Joe] Biden are taking this issue of ‘woke’ to the nth degree, and Blacks are especially pushing back,” Jackson said.

Another attendee, Pete Follett, said Gingrich’s speech made him feel good as an American.

“I mean, you listen to that speech and you feel that there is hope to get this country back in line and to right the ship,” Follett said.

The summit was scheduled to last three days with a farewell at noon planned for Friday.