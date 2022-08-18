Excitement in the air as Lynchburg-area colleges welcome students to campus

Many students at Lynchburg-area colleges are moving onto campus this week in preparation for the fall semester.
Liberty University students decorated a residence hall wall on campus.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Randolph College President Sue Ott Rowlands said Thursday morning, on Randolph's move-in day for first-year students, that it's "really exciting" that students are finally arriving to campus.
"Today is a great day because we get to welcome our first-year students to campus," Ott Rowlands said, noting that freshman enrollment is up 16% as the college is expecting about 185 total new students this year.
Besides Randolph, Sweet Briar College, University of Lynchburg and Liberty University begin fall classes Monday.
Move-in day for UL also is this week, with first-year students moving in Thursday and Friday and upperclassmen following on Saturday.
Most of Sweet Briar's new students arrived this past Saturday, and Virginia University of Lynchburg already has students and athletes on campus taking classes.
Chase Callan, a Randolph biology major, said he's a "little nervous to start his first year of college."
"It's a whole new journey for me and whole new adventure that I'm excited to be a part of," Callan said.
Michael Callan, Chase's father, jokingly said he's ready for Chase to go and "leave the nest."
"It's good for him," Michael said. "He wants to be a marine biologist, so I'm all in. I hope he gets to do what he wants to do in his life."
Anna Kiepke is studying English this fall at Randolph. Kiepke said she is delighted to move on to campus.
"I'm excited about clubs and new experiences, and I'm scared about friends and finding the right people," Kiepke said.
Julie Kiepke, Anna's mother, said there's mixed feelings about seeing Anna start her next chapter.
"She's the baby of the family, so it's bittersweet," Julie said.
Liberty University residence hall staff and upperclassmen help load bags into carts.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Liberty University welcomed first-year students into residential halls Wednesday morning.
Residence hall leadership and upperclassmen greeted families as they entered campus. They helped them find their dorm and assisted with bringing items to their room using red carts.
Rileigh Pedersen said she is thrilled to start her first year at the university as she will study theology and apologetics this fall, with a plan to attend Liberty Law School.
“I’m really excited to have a community,” Pedersen said. “I’m nervous for ... the new classes that I’m taking.”
Kerry Pedersen said Rileigh is her first child she’s sending off to college.
“I feel very good about her coming here,” Pederson said.
Austin Ermish, who will be studying information technology this fall, said he has mixed emotions to start this semester.
“I’m excited to learn new things,” Ermish said.
Steve Ermish, Austin’s father, said move-in day was a nice experience and he's looking forward to seeing his son to start college.
“I’m very proud of him and can’t wait to see how he does,” Steve said.
Maggie McGilvray said she is “extremely terrified” due to the distance from home as she is relocating from Massachusetts. McGilvray is studying special education in the fall.
“I love down south; I love the weather,” McGilvray said. “A lot of the people seem way nicer here than they are in Massachusetts, so getting to meet new friends will be nice.”
Jill McGilvary, Maggie’s mother, said she is interested in seeing what the university has have to offer.
“I’m just happy for her to be here. We’ve been involved with LU through their online academy,” Jill said. “I’m just looking forward to what they have to offer.”
Photos: Lynchburg-area colleges welcome students to campus
Upperclassmen (p16)
Liberty University upperclassmen hold signs on move-in day on Wednesday.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Wall (p17)
Liberty University students decorated a residence hall wall on campus.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Cart with Bags (p2)
Liberty University residential hall leadership and upperclassmen help first-year students move bags and boxes to their dorms.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Cars (p14)
Cars line up at the Liberty University residence halls on move-in day on Wednesday.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Upperclassmen signs (p13)
Liberty University upperclassmen hold signs Wednesday on move-in day to greet families.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
RANDOLPH (dorm) (p21)
A Randolph College freshman looks for her key on move-in day.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
RANDOLPH (parent) (p20)
A parent of a Randolph College student helps her daughter move in.
Rodney Robinson Jr., News & Advance
RANDOLPH (faculty) (p22)
Physics Professor Peter Sheldon helps first year students move items in on Thursday.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Street sign (p4)
Liberty University's campus is shown Aug. 17, 2022.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Family cars (p12)
Liberty University residence hall staff and upperclassmen greet families on Wednesday.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
LU Sign (p1)
A Liberty University sign stands on freshman move-in day, Aug. 17, 2022.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
More Helpers (p7)
Liberty University residence staff and upperclassmen help first-year students with bags on move-in day.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Helpers (p6)
Liberty University residence hall staff and upperclassmen help family with directions and bags on Wednesday.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Signs (p3)
Liberty University residence hall staff and upperclassmen hold signs to cheer on first year students and families.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Signs 2 (p15)
Liberty University upperclassmen gather at The Hill on campus.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Helpers Helpers (p11)
Liberty University residence hall staff and upperclassmen help load bags into carts.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Staff (p10)
Liberty University residence hall staff and upperclassmen greet oncoming families.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
More and More Carts (p9)
Liberty University residence hall staff and upperclassmen use red carts to carry bags.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Another Sign (p8)
A Liberty University sign is shown on freshman move-in day Aug. 17, 2022.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
More Carts (p5)
Liberty University residence hall staff and upperclassmen help first-year students carry bags to their dorm rooms on Wednesday.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Carts moving (p18)
Liberty University first-year students receive help from upperclassmen on move-in day on Wednesday.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
Sign 1 (p19)
Liberty University welcome freshmen on move-in day, Aug. 17, 2022.
Rodney Robinson Jr., The News & Advance
