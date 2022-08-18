Excitement in the air as Lynchburg-area colleges welcome students to campus

Many students at Lynchburg-area colleges are moving onto campus this week in preparation for the fall semester.

Randolph College President Sue Ott Rowlands said Thursday morning, on Randolph's move-in day for first-year students, that it's "really exciting" that students are finally arriving to campus.

"Today is a great day because we get to welcome our first-year students to campus," Ott Rowlands said, noting that freshman enrollment is up 16% as the college is expecting about 185 total new students this year.

Besides Randolph, Sweet Briar College, University of Lynchburg and Liberty University begin fall classes Monday.

Move-in day for UL also is this week, with first-year students moving in Thursday and Friday and upperclassmen following on Saturday.

Most of Sweet Briar's new students arrived this past Saturday, and Virginia University of Lynchburg already has students and athletes on campus taking classes.

Chase Callan, a Randolph biology major, said he's a "little nervous to start his first year of college."

"It's a whole new journey for me and whole new adventure that I'm excited to be a part of," Callan said.

Michael Callan, Chase's father, jokingly said he's ready for Chase to go and "leave the nest."

"It's good for him," Michael said. "He wants to be a marine biologist, so I'm all in. I hope he gets to do what he wants to do in his life."

Anna Kiepke is studying English this fall at Randolph. Kiepke said she is delighted to move on to campus.

"I'm excited about clubs and new experiences, and I'm scared about friends and finding the right people," Kiepke said.

Julie Kiepke, Anna's mother, said there's mixed feelings about seeing Anna start her next chapter.

"She's the baby of the family, so it's bittersweet," Julie said.

Liberty University welcomed first-year students into residential halls Wednesday morning.

Residence hall leadership and upperclassmen greeted families as they entered campus. They helped them find their dorm and assisted with bringing items to their room using red carts.

Rileigh Pedersen said she is thrilled to start her first year at the university as she will study theology and apologetics this fall, with a plan to attend Liberty Law School.

“I’m really excited to have a community,” Pedersen said. “I’m nervous for ... the new classes that I’m taking.”

Kerry Pedersen said Rileigh is her first child she’s sending off to college.

“I feel very good about her coming here,” Pederson said.

Austin Ermish, who will be studying information technology this fall, said he has mixed emotions to start this semester.

“I’m excited to learn new things,” Ermish said.

Steve Ermish, Austin’s father, said move-in day was a nice experience and he's looking forward to seeing his son to start college.

“I’m very proud of him and can’t wait to see how he does,” Steve said.

Maggie McGilvray said she is “extremely terrified” due to the distance from home as she is relocating from Massachusetts. McGilvray is studying special education in the fall.

“I love down south; I love the weather,” McGilvray said. “A lot of the people seem way nicer here than they are in Massachusetts, so getting to meet new friends will be nice.”

Jill McGilvary, Maggie’s mother, said she is interested in seeing what the university has have to offer.

“I’m just happy for her to be here. We’ve been involved with LU through their online academy,” Jill said. “I’m just looking forward to what they have to offer.”