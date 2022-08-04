FBI recognizes Linkhorne Middle School for internet safety

Lynchburg's Linkhorne Middle School was recognized this week by the FBI's Richmond office for participating in the bureau's Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge during the 2021-22 school year, according to a news release from the bureau.

In order to combat online predators and bullying, the FBI developed the SOS program, which the news release describes as a "free, fun, bi-lingual, educational cyber challenge for students grades 3-8 to assist in the recognition of online dangers and appropriate responses to these threats for their safety."

According to the release, the curriculum includes grade-specific material, scavenger hunts, games and quizzes that encourage engagement, discussion and preparedness.

The middle school was recognized for "having teachers and students consistently participate" in the program, the release says.

Linkhorne Middle was recognized along side Floyd Elementary School in Floyd, Va.

During this past school year, in Virginia alone there were 35,000-plus students who participated from 515 schools, while over 1.5 million students participated across the country, the news release said.

The bureau said the program will reopen in September for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.