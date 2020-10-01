'Fingers crossed': Lynchburg-area high school bands wait to perform together again

"The two reasons the marching band exists is for its own competition circuit and for football games — neither of which are happening," Webb said.

Pawlas added: "We didn't know what we'd be practicing for."

Brown said ensuring high-touch surfaces, such as instruments and equipment, stayed clean and maintaining social distancing would have been difficult.

Pawlas said he and Brown are hoping to find opportunities for their bands to compete in the winter. Pawlas said he feels for his senior students who have already missed so much.

"We're looking for anything we can do to help replace what they've lost and at least give them something," Pawlas said.

For now, Belcher said, he's just waiting for hybrid learning to start — which could be as soon as later this month — and hopes in-person practices for marching band could follow.

"Supposedly the football season is going to happen in February, and if that happens we're going to be right there marching, even if we have to march in the snow," Belcher said.

Cheape said she hopes her fellow marching band members have spent this time at home practicing and that they'll be "stronger than ever" when they can finally come back together again.