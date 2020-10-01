'Fingers crossed': Lynchburg-area high school bands wait to perform together again

When Nelson County High School's marching band held its annual summer band camp in July, it was a welcome change for senior Anna Cheape, the band's drum major.
School had been closed since March amid the coronavirus pandemic, and, Cheape said, "It was nice to get back to some kind of normal."
That normal was short-lived. The Nelson County School Board voted later that month to begin the school year in a completely remote model — meaning no extracurriculars, including band.
Now, Nelson County's high school band and others in the Lynchburg area are adapting to the pandemic. Band directors are learning to teach differently in person and remotely. Students are sometimes practicing alone, recording videos, rather than together in person with their bandmates.
Scott Belcher, band director at Nelson County's middle and high schools, said he's had to adapt his classes to work in an online format. While they once would have been in a classroom together, Belcher's students now meet in small groups or one-on-one with Belcher.
Video conferencing sites, such as Zoom or Google Meet, don't allow sound from multiple parties to blend well together. Sound delays and volume often prevent students from creating one harmonious piece of music together on a video call. Instead, Belcher said, he's having his students send in recordings of their performances and he's cutting the parts together to make one complete performance.
"We're making the best out of a bad situation and just trying to be here for the kids," Belcher said.
NCHS senior Oliver Hale has been a musician since he was 5 years old. He said he misses the experience of playing with his classmates and director.
"Usually you're building off of one another and playing with the groove and with the feel," Hale said. "Playing with a video on your computer is really just not the same."
Lynchburg City Schools' classes have been conducted online since the school year began in August, including band.
Doug Brown, band director at Heritage High School, said he's been doing asynchronous instruction, meaning not live, so students can choose what time they view the material and complete assignments.
Currently, the division plans to bring high school students back for some in-person learning beginning Oct. 27.
"We're really looking forward to hybrid learning and getting students back into the classroom and doing what we love," Brown said.
Even when in-person instruction resumes, Brown said, it will look much different. Brown said he already has chairs in his classroom set up 10 feet apart to abide by social distancing, and he's looking into getting musician masks and horn covers to better protect students.
Musician masks, he said, look like regular face masks, but they have an overlapping flap in the center that allows an instrument's mouth piece to fit through. Brown said he's asking volunteers in the community to help sew musician masks for students before they come back for in-person instruction.
"Our goal is to get the students back into the classroom as safely as possible," Webb said. "We would appreciate any community support we can get."
Unlike Belcher and Brown, David Webb, band director at Jefferson Forest High School, has students in person, as Bedford County Public Schools' reopening plan gave all students the option to receive some in-person instruction.
Webb said they have been using "instrument masks," or horn covers, which are made from a spandex-like material that wrap around a horn or the end of an instrument to limit the amount of air blown into the room.
"We tested out a lot of different fabrics to find out what was going to let the sound out while also blocking some of the air students are blowing into the room," Webb said.
While BCPS and LCS have been allowing some extracurricular activities, such as small groups of athletes conditioning, Brown, Webb and E. C. Glass High School band director Russell Pawlas said they opted not to have their marching bands meet yet this fall.
"The two reasons the marching band exists is for its own competition circuit and for football games — neither of which are happening," Webb said.
Pawlas added: "We didn't know what we'd be practicing for."
Brown said ensuring high-touch surfaces, such as instruments and equipment, stayed clean and maintaining social distancing would have been difficult.
Pawlas said he and Brown are hoping to find opportunities for their bands to compete in the winter. Pawlas said he feels for his senior students who have already missed so much.
"We're looking for anything we can do to help replace what they've lost and at least give them something," Pawlas said.
For now, Belcher said, he's just waiting for hybrid learning to start — which could be as soon as later this month — and hopes in-person practices for marching band could follow.
"Supposedly the football season is going to happen in February, and if that happens we're going to be right there marching, even if we have to march in the snow," Belcher said.
Cheape said she hopes her fellow marching band members have spent this time at home practicing and that they'll be "stronger than ever" when they can finally come back together again.
"We haven't given up on marching band," Belcher said. "I've got my fingers crossed that we'll be back together soon."
But, this season won't be the only one affected, Pawlas said. He's worried that the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes schools have seen over the past two semesters could have lasting effects.
Students in third, fourth and fifth grades, he said, would already be thinking about joining middle school band. It's rare, he said, for a high schooler to start band in ninth grade. Most start in middle school and come to high school with experience.
"We're losing a generation of kids," Pawlas said. "This is not something that just goes away with a vaccine for us."
