For second year, no official high school proms in Lynchburg area

For the second year in a row, Lynchburg-area high schools won't be holding school-sponsored proms.
Officials with Lynchburg City Schools and divisions in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson said schools could not hold such events and comply with Gov. Ralph Northam's executive order limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people and outdoor gatherings to 100.
Lynchburg City Schools spokesperson Cindy Babb said E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools in the Hill City are not hosting typical proms but are planning alternative celebrations for their seniors this year.
According to the E.C. Glass Senior Class Instagram page, the school is holding a drive-thru "Celebration to Graduation" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. At Tuesday's Lynchburg City School Board meeting, E.C. Glass Principal Rose Flaugher said this will be an opportunity for seniors to pick up their caps and gowns while being celebrated by teachers and staff.
According to social media posts, some parents across the Lynchburg area are working to throw non-school-sponsored formal events for juniors and seniors in lieu of prom this spring.
Social media posts circulating on Facebook are advertising community-thrown proms or formal senior celebrations for Liberty and Staunton River high schools in Bedford County, as well as Brookville High School in Campbell County.
Ryan Edwards, spokesperson for Bedford County Public Schools, said the division's three high schools will not be sponsoring prom "at this time" but said the division is aware of the community-led events.
"Because of current gathering limitations we are neither encouraging nor discouraging people to attend these non-school-sponsored events," Edwards said in an email this week.
Clayton Stanley, assistant superintendent for administration for Campbell County Public Schools, said in a statement to The News & Advance this week, "It has come to our attention that we may have parents within our community planning to host prom events for their seniors later in the spring. Campbell County Public Schools is not sponsoring these events."
Stanley added if such events are held, the division would urge parents to follow health mitigation strategies and adhere to capacity limits mandated by the executive order.
Rob Arnold and Martha Eagle, superintendents in Amherst County Public Schools and Nelson County Public Schools, respectively, confirmed their high schools would not be hosting proms this year. Eagle said families will receive a notice by Monday outlining the school's end-of-year plans.