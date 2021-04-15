For second year, no official high school proms in Lynchburg area

For the second year in a row, Lynchburg-area high schools won't be holding school-sponsored proms.

Officials with Lynchburg City Schools and divisions in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson said schools could not hold such events and comply with Gov. Ralph Northam's executive order limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people and outdoor gatherings to 100.

Lynchburg City Schools spokesperson Cindy Babb said E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools in the Hill City are not hosting typical proms but are planning alternative celebrations for their seniors this year.

According to the E.C. Glass Senior Class Instagram page, the school is holding a drive-thru "Celebration to Graduation" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. At Tuesday's Lynchburg City School Board meeting, E.C. Glass Principal Rose Flaugher said this will be an opportunity for seniors to pick up their caps and gowns while being celebrated by teachers and staff.

According to social media posts, some parents across the Lynchburg area are working to throw non-school-sponsored formal events for juniors and seniors in lieu of prom this spring.