While many colleges and universities struggled during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, at Virginia University of Lynchburg, the doctorate programs saw growth.

Doctorate programs grew from 41 students in 2019-2020, to 102 students in 2020-2021, to 462 students from 2021-2022.

During that time, total students at the private historically Black university headquartered on Garfield Avenue increased from 327 to 768, or nearly 135%. Doctorate students now make up 60% of the university's total, according to enrollment numbers VUL provided in October.

“Our graduate programs were really a lifeline for us and kept us moving beautifully here at this institution,” said James Coleman, faculty chair and dean of the Leonard N. Smith School of Religion.

VUL has two doctoral programs — doctor of ministry in the Leonard N. Smith School of Religion and the doctor of health care administration in the School of Business.

The health care administration program currently has 335 students, according to the university.

It’s a one-year, three semester, 36-credit program with each semester consisting of two eight-week courses, coupled with one 15-week course. The semesters start the first Monday in January, the first Monday in May and the first Monday in September.

The first semester of the program started in September 2020, according to Rex Hammond, dean of the school of business and professional studies.

Hammond said in an interview the idea for the program materialized during the pandemic. At the time, then Gov. Ralph Northam announced closures to public schools and non-essential businesses.

According to the university’s website, classes were suspended that year on March 12, with a plan to resume virtually on March 23.

Hammond, who started working for the university in early March, said he and staff began researching possible online programs they thought would be appealing to students since the college was closed.

He said the university had never had a strictly online offering.

The program received the "go ahead" in July, began marketing and welcomed its first cohort in September.

Hammond said VUL had to receive approval from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools or TRACS, as well as the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, or SCHEV.

He said getting that approval and acknowledgement was very important because "people wanted to believe that this was a legitimate program that would improve the trajectory of their lives and career."

Hammond described the process as a "whirlwind."

"I mean to do that in higher education, it doesn't happen. In fact, I've had just enough experience with higher education to know that's almost an impossibility in terms of speed and development of a concept to launch," Hammond said.

Hammond said they hoped students would be able to become better at the job in which they were currently employed, become more appealing for a promotion and give them the ability to pivot to and develop strong credentials in the healthcare industry.

He said the program exceeded the university's expectations.

Jaime McCoy, recruitment coordinator for the health care administration program, said the program normally accepts about 140 to 180 students out of 300 or so total applicants per cohort, with three cohorts a year.

McCoy works with potential students and applicants throughout the year and she said it’s tremendous to see the program's overall growth.

“It's just amazing to see how it's grown in just this short amount of time,” McCoy said.

Hammond said the growth of the program is “absolutely mind boggling, because we've worked really hard to make this much progress in such a short period of time.”

Meanwhile, Coleman said, the doctor of ministry program has had more than 100 graduates since its launch in 2004 under previous president Ralph Reavis.

It’s a three-year program of eight semesters, with a minimum of 63 accumulative hours required.

There are three semesters in the first year, three semesters in the second year and two semesters in the final year with a focus on a dissertation.

When asked if the programs, in particular the health care administration program, have helped the university navigate through the pandemic, Coleman said there’s “no ifs, ands, or buts about it.”

“The graduate program definitely helped with the ongoing well-being, aliveness of the university as we seek to support President [Kathy] Franklin’s vision,” Coleman added.