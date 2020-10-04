Forest-based Center for Pediatric Therapies opens day school serving students with autism

"From moment one I felt welcomed and loved," she said in an email to The News & Advance. "It’s a safe place to grow and learn."

She said the staff has worked hard to accommodate Lucy's needs as well as with her family's changing schedules.

Walls said Lucy went from just starting to walk to doing handstands and running on a treadmill, even walking backwards on it with the help from her physical therapist at CPT.

"They teach me what to do at home to continue her progress," Walls said of the staff who work with Lucy. "They are our family and Lucy’s best friends. When COVID hit, they didn’t miss a beat. Telehealth started right away not missing a session and when we needed to come back in person they were ready."

Barker said she thinks it is important for people to be patient with individuals with autism and their families.

“The largest concern we hear from families is they feel like they can’t go out into the community without feeling judgement for the possible behaviors that may be presented as the result of a child being upset or having a sensory reaction. And to someone else that just looks like a behavior problem, and why doesn’t that parent have control over their child, when there really is a physiological reaction that is happening for that child at that time,” she said.

