Forest fifth grader’s original game idea places in Young Inventor Challenge

Ten-year-old Andrew Hebdon of Forest has always created and invented things with his curious mind — and his knack for it made him a winner recently of the Chicago Toy and Game Group’s Young Inventor Challenge.
“I really like to build things and create things,” Andrew said.
Founded in 2007, the Young Inventor Challenge invites young people ages six to 18 from around the world to create and pitch original inventions to major toy companies with a goal of inspiring new generations to cultivate creativity, communication, STEM and critical thinking skills while connecting them with toy industry professionals for constructive feedback. Entrants must follow a rubric provided by challenge officials as they develop and pitch their product.
“I think that anytime you can provide kids an outlet for their creativity and reward them for exercising those muscles, you should,” said Leila Nosrati, director of the Young Inventor Challenge. “Kids have been inventing forever. They make up games whether it’s on the playground, or siblings in the living room. Channeling that creativity into more creativity for them is something that I think every parent, every teacher, should be interested in. If we’re able to provide some incentive and a stage for that, I think we’re doing great for everybody.”
When Jamie Hebdon, Andrew’s mother, read a news story from Utah about a past winner of the challenge whose game was manufactured by a toy company, she looked up the contest for more information. There were four days left for young people to enter their ideas in the challenge’s spring round, but Jamie encouraged her eldest son to submit one of his brainstorms.
Within four days, the rising fifth grader at Forest Middle School created, cultivated and submitted his game idea. He was one of 48 entrants to the spring round of the challenge.
Andrew’s game is called “Color Code.” The object of the game is to challenge the mind with creating and solving maze patterns by applying directions to color-coded cards.
A total of 16 cards make up the set, Andrew explained. Four sets of cards feature four different colors: red, yellow, green and blue. The colors appear as dots on a card. One card has one red dot; the second has two red dots; the third card has three red dots; and the fourth has four red dots. The same pattern applies to the yellow, green and blue color cards. When creating a maze, Andrew said the player may ascribe a rule of direction to a card based on either the number of dots, or the color. For instance, he said, yellow could mean down; blue could mean left; red could mean up; and green could mean right. In this manner, the player creates a maze pattern for another player to solve and trace.
Color Code was inspired by a concept Andrew read about in one of his books, Engineering Projects for Kids. Jamie said Andrew frequently checks out books from the library about engineering, bridges, buildings and architecture, and related subjects.
“I think I came up with four or five different game ideas, and then I just settled with that one [Color Code]. I evolved it in four days, and then I entered it, and then I won” Andrew said.
Andrew recorded a short video of himself demonstrating how to play Color Code to send judges, according to challenge submission guidelines.
Part of the process was receiving constructive feedback from real toy and game professionals judging the challenge. Some of the spring challenge's judges represented companies Mattel and Magformers.
“I did learn that it takes a lot of effort to make a game. A lot of trial and error,” Andrew said.
Since the coronavirus pandemic placed restrictions on organized sports and many social activities Andrew would normally participate in, he was spending more time reading books on inventing and engineering, and brainstorming and creating his own games, toys and similar projects.
Jamie said this is how Andrew stays busy, pandemic or no.
“He probably had a stack an inch high of papers, of rough drafts and ideas. That’s just kind of what he does. He’s always creating things and always thinking of things,” Jamie said of Andrew. “He had already been working on games, so it was just cracking it down and getting one to the point where he could submit it as a real, playable game.”
Andrew has played Color Code with his family at home, and also took the game on vacation to visit relatives in Utah, where he played it with his cousins and grandparents.
Jamie said Andrew and her three other sons, Andrew’s younger brothers, all got the “build-it gene” from their father, who she described as a “handyman.”
“They are very hands on, very creative, and it’s fun,” Jamie said. “They have a good example to look up to with Andrew. He’s teaching them all he knows.”
The Young Inventor Challenge normally occurs live in Chicago once a year, where winners of the challenge come together to demonstrate their inventions to each other and the judges in November. This year, Nosrati said stay-at-home orders and the pandemic caused the challenge to go virtual. It also inspired the first year of hosting two rounds of the challenge by adding one in the spring. The goal was to give children something constructive to do while stuck at home.
There is no guarantee Andrew’s game, or any other winners’ inventions, will be produced and hit the market, Nosrati said, but that is not the ultimate goal of the challenge.
“The point of the challenge is to introduce kids to designing and inventing. Show them how much fun it could be,” Nosrati said. “This is there for kids to have fun with and develop some skills.”
Some past winners of the challenge have seen their toy or game manufactured by major companies, including Goliath Games and PlayMonster. Whether an invention is produced ultimately depends on current trends in the toy industry. Regardless of the outcome, Nosrati said the challenge can be good for both young inventors and industry professionals by keeping them in touch with their core audience as they develop toys and games for the market.
Andrew will receive a prize pack containing $250 worth of the latest toys and games from Mattel and Magformer, companies that sponsored the challenge.
