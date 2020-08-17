Forest fifth grader’s original game idea places in Young Inventor Challenge

Jamie said Andrew and her three other sons, Andrew’s younger brothers, all got the “build-it gene” from their father, who she described as a “handyman.”

“They are very hands on, very creative, and it’s fun,” Jamie said. “They have a good example to look up to with Andrew. He’s teaching them all he knows.”

The Young Inventor Challenge normally occurs live in Chicago once a year, where winners of the challenge come together to demonstrate their inventions to each other and the judges in November. This year, Nosrati said stay-at-home orders and the pandemic caused the challenge to go virtual. It also inspired the first year of hosting two rounds of the challenge by adding one in the spring. The goal was to give children something constructive to do while stuck at home.

There is no guarantee Andrew’s game, or any other winners’ inventions, will be produced and hit the market, Nosrati said, but that is not the ultimate goal of the challenge.

“The point of the challenge is to introduce kids to designing and inventing. Show them how much fun it could be,” Nosrati said. “This is there for kids to have fun with and develop some skills.”