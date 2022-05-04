Former Bedford schools administrator announced bid for District 7 board seat

A former Bedford County Public Schools administrator has announced her bid for a county school board seat.

Cherie Whitehurst, who also has worked as an adjunct professor at Liberty University and University of Lynchburg, announced her bid Wednesday for the District 7 school board seat that will be up for grabs in the November general election.

Whitehurst said in a news release that the Bedford County public school system loses millions of dollars in revenue every year because of declining enrollment. More parents and students, she said, opt for home school or private school instead, and she said she believes this is largely because “the voices of parents are not heard.”

“If the [school] district does not address parent concerns, the district will in time defund itself,” Whitehurst said in the news release.

Declining student enrollment in BCPS, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal school schedules and teaching methods, has been noted in previous school board meetings by district representatives. The trend has been reported in other regional school districts as well.

Whitehurst said if elected, she will “stand up for the parents and people of District 7 to help move the school system into a successful future.”

Whitehurst was one of three finalists hoping to be appointed to the District 7 seat on an interim basis after Martin Leamy resigned in January. The board appointed Christopher Daniels to the interim position following a public hearing in February and interviews in March.

In her interview for the interim position with the school board, as well as the related public hearing in February, Whitehurst said she is a self-described “Christian conservative.”

Whitehurst’s work experience includes nine years as the district’s assistant/deputy superintendent, as well as positions of assistant principal at Jefferson Forest High School and principal of Staunton River and Liberty high schools.

In March 2019, Whitehurst filed a multimillion-dollar federal lawsuit against the school system and then-Superintendent Doug Schuch, alleging sexual discrimination and retaliation after two demotions. A federal judge dismissed the claims against Schuch in July 2020, the case between Whitehurst and the board was scheduled for a settlement conference in September 2020, and both parties agreed to dismiss the case in October 2020.

