Former NFL star Shaun Alexander speaks at Liberty University convocation

Former NFL halfback Shaun Alexander visited Liberty University as a special guest for convocation this past week.

“Exciting as it is to come share some awesome stories of football,” Alexander said to the crowd, “let's not miss what God wants us to do today.”

The Vines Center on Friday was filled with students and faculty alike to listen to Alexander, whose nine-year NFL career included being named the 2005 NFL MVP and who remains the Seattle Seahawks' all-time leading rusher.

Alexander shared stories from his playing days along with insight into early years of his life.

A common theme for Alexander at convocation was the word "chosen." The former NFL halfback told the crowd that he looked around the audience and saw a group of people who were chosen.

“I want to give you all a word that I want you to understand and let it sink down to the core of who you are, the word is called 'chosen,'” he said.

Alexander said when he was growing up, he never understood scripture. One thing he loved about attending the University of Alabama were the players on the team who were into scripture and strong in their faith.

They challenged him to memorize a verse. He wasn’t sure which verse to memorize, so they told him to look for verses with his football number, which is 37. He eventually chose Psalms 37:4: "Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart."

Nic Curtis, a senior communications major at Liberty University, said Shaun Alexander was his favorite football player growing up. Curtis said his favorite verse, Psalms 37:4, was inspired by Alexander.

“I always modeled my life after him. He was a big part of my childhood,” Curtis said.

Curtis wore a Shaun Alexander jersey Friday and had the opportunity to go on stage and meet him.

“Actually being able to meet him was a surreal moment for me,” Curtis said.

Alexander gave the audience another story about a game his freshman year in college. Alabama traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to play Louisiana State University.

He and a teammate were staying up late the night before the game, playing a video game, when their coach came in to tell them to get some sleep.

Alexander said he responded by saying to the coach that he and his roommate aren’t going to play anyway, as they were third- and fourth-string running backs. He hoped his coach would tell them that they have a chance to play, but instead he said to not keep the other players up and closed the door.

“You all know what I wanted him to say: ‘Well Shaun, you never know, this could be your great moment you never know what’s going to happen,'” Alexander said to the crowd as they laughed. “That is not what he said.”

Alexander said he eventually got to play due to injuries and ended up scoring four touchdowns.

“That night had nothing to do with football,” Alexander said to the audience. “That night God was giving this transformational handshake.”

Liberty University sophomore Michael Willard said he did not know much about Alexander prior to the ceremony. However, Willard said he always loved convocation as it's always a fun thing to come to.

“His message was honestly one that I think I needed to hear today and it’ll better grow my spiritual journey,” Willard said.

Leslie Bogert, a freshman writing major, said he loved the ceremony and he loved what Alexander had to say.

“I’m very thankful that he talked about dreams and how God gives him dreams about the future,” Bogert said.