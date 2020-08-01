Former University of Lynchburg students call on school to cut ties with Liberty University, remove Falwell name from dorm terrace

“By putting Jerry Falwell's name on a central place on campus — and there's not that many places on Lynchburg's campus — it sends a message that you honor the guy and that, on some level, you are in agreement with that person,” Lynch, a 2009 graduate, said. “I don’t think you have to do that to be a good neighbor.”

Lynch said he was inspired to create the petition by the wave of protests and activism that swept the country after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Among his top concerns, he said, is the impact embracing Liberty might have on the effort to recruit a more diverse student body and faculty.

Not all of those affiliated with the University of Lynchburg are comfortable with the demand to end the school's relationship with Liberty.

Davion Washington Jr., a rising senior and the class body president, said he agrees with the calls to remove Falwell Sr.'s name from Westover Hall. He believes the Baptist preacher was a divisive figure and should not be honored by the university.