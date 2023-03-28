Former Vice President Mike Pence addressed law students Tuesday at Liberty University’s first consecration service.

To start the ceremony, Morse Tan, dean of the law school, said the idea of the consecration service is for the school of law, and himself as a dean, to be “dedicated, to be committed to the one for whom it exists, the Lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

More than 120 law students and faculty attended the service Tuesday afternoon, and professional singer Michael W. Smith performed musical selections.

This is the fourth time the former vice president visited Liberty — addressing the student body at convocation in September, delivering the keynote address for the college’s 46th commencement and speaking at convocation in October 2016.

Pence began his address to students by acknowledging the law school at LU.

“Liberty University School of Law is worthy of being celebrated on a day like today,” Pence said to the audience. “It’s attracted one of the most experienced and respected faculties anywhere in the country that has raised up not only Champions for Christ, but champions for the rule of law that have made a difference in America over the last decade and more.”

In addressing the students, Pence encouraged them “to have faith.”

He first encouraged students to have faith in the foundation of America of freedom and those freedoms are "enshrined and protected in that Constitution."

Pence gave an example of an officer of the court or a veteran taking an oath, promising to the people they serve to defend the Constitution and the country's original founding.

Similarly, he hopes the students will take that oath and defend the Constitution.

“The truth is we live in a time when many in this country, on the left, routinely demean the American founding that attempt to rewrite the Constitution and the liberties enshrined there. Now more than ever, we need a generation of leaders who will step up and support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Pence said in his speech.

Pence also told students that as they step into the courts and into the public, they will face criticism, but he wants them to remember, “this is a great nation filled with great people.”

He wants the students to continue to have faith through the challenges.

Rylee Seabolt, third-year law student, said one thing that stands out from Pence’s speech is, “it’s OK to be different.”

“I liked how Vice President Pence talked about the importance of standing out and being different and not to shy away from that but to consider it a privilege to … receive a degree from this university, so that we can go out and spread the message of Christ,” Seabolt said.

Teddy Paisley, second-year law student, said Pence meeting with law students and participating in the law school events inspired him to one day give back when he’s in a “strong position."

Pence participated in Liberty Law’s Ad Fontes ceremony earlier in the day. Ad Fontes, meaning "to the source" in Latin, is a tradition that began in 2007 for third-year law students and their families in preparation for graduation.

There's a key part of the ceremony where students place their hands on the Ebenezer Stone, which originally is from Mt. Sinai and given to the law school by LU founder Jerry Falwell Sr., as a symbolic act. The school of law graduates are the only people allowed to touch the stone.

“He didn't have to be here or have to spend time with us or sign books or anything like that, but it’s recognizing that he can be an example for us and for me that I can be a positive example and give back,” Paisley said.

Tan said in an interview with The News & Advance, the planning of the service began last year as he thought it would be good to have a special time where “we’re particularly focused on honoring God.” The dean of the law school said putting this service together was something that the Lord put on his heart to do.

He hopes this ceremony, being the first, will be a “stone of remembrance,” where the university and students can “look back and draw strength, draw encouragement, for us to remember and be motivated to trust in God and to be dedicated to him through thick and thin.”

Pence ended his address by saying he is encouraged, by standing before the students and faculty.

“In coming to Liberty University and being part of this consecration service, I’m more convinced than ever, looking at your shining faces and this dedicated faculty … that the best days for the greatest nation on Earth are yet to come, so help us God,” Pence said to the audience.