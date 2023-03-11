Franklin Graham -- president of Samaritan’s Purse, president of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and regarded as a world-renowned evangelist -- will deliver Liberty University’s keynote speech at the main commencement ceremony in May.

More than 25,000 degrees will be conferred and the university is preparing to welcome an audience of 60,000 people including graduates, family members and friends for commencement events taking place over three days, marking one of the school’s largest commencements in school history, LU said in a news release.

“Who better to send the Class of 2023 out into the world as Champions for Christ than Franklin Graham,” LU Interim President Jerry Prevo said in a news release. “The Graham family has been faithful friends and supporters of Liberty for a very long time.”

In his work with Samaritan's purse, Graham was instrumental in helping people impacted by major crises, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, for more than 45 years in over 170 countries, and in his time with the BGEA he has held more than 325 outreaches in 55 countries, LU said in a release.

In past years, Graham has visited the university delivering keynote addresses at commencement in 2001, speeches at convocations most recently in 2020 and he also spoke at the funeral of Liberty's founder Jerry Falwell in 2007. Members of his family have attended the college, including his four children.

“It is a privilege to be invited to speak to the Class of 2023 at Liberty University,” Graham said in the release. “We thank God for the vision that the founder and my friend, Dr. Jerry Falwell, had to raise up Champions for Christ."

The main ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12 in Williams Stadium.