Full-time in-person learning still a ways off, LCS officials say

As of Thursday, the division falls in the “highest risk” category based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days. As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the division’s facilities is trending upward and the division has reported 45 cases of the virus since September. Lynchburg has seen 2,802 total positive cases of the virus since March, the Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday.

Edwards said she has been in contact with Central Virginia Health District officials discussing the rise in cases in the city and district.

“I can’t stress enough: If we want to keep schools open, if we want our kids to participate in sports, it’s not just about what I’m doing in schools,” Edwards said. “It’s about what’s happening outside of schools that’s really important.”

In addition to health and safety measures, Edwards said the division must also consider how moving to a full-time, in-person learning model would affect teachers, schedules, bus routes and more. Currently, she said, the division is limited by building space and transportation.