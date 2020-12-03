Full-time in-person learning still a ways off, LCS officials say

While some parents push for more in-person learning time, Lynchburg City Schools administrators said the division has no firm plans to move out of its hybrid learning model.
At the Tuesday night meeting of the Lynchburg City School Board, division Superintendent Crystal Edwards assured teachers and parents that administrators are not changing their current instructional model right now.
Andrew Glover, a parent in the division and president of the newly formed Conservative Parents of Lynchburg — a group representing more than 180 parents, teachers and staff in the division — urged the board Tuesday to consider moving forward with phase four of the division’s reopening plan, which allows all students to return to schools for in-person instruction five days a week if they choose.
“It is not too late to reopen schools for a full-time face-to-face schedule and attempt to reverse the course that we set back in August,” Glover said.
Karl Loos, president of the Lynchburg Education Foundation, also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, sharing with the board the reality of the effect the pandemic is having on teachers and their workloads.
“We had three staff members test positive at one secondary school,” Loos said. “But the reality is that we had a total of seven staff members out and more than 30 students [out] as a result of exposure.”
Loos said families deserve to know defined rules and metrics the division is following when it makes the decision to open schools every day.
“What are the rules to this game of Russian roulette we’re playing?” Loos asked. “Your staff, your students, your parents [and] your community deserve to know.”
Edwards assured teachers and staff in the division there are currently no plans to “blow up the model” or move forward or backward between reopening phases, but division administrators continue to explore all options and hypotheticals.
“I don’t want teachers panicking saying, ‘I’m just figuring out how to do this and you’re going to do something different,’” she said.
Edwards said she has received several questions regarding what metrics she and the division are using to determine when schools may move between phases. Edwards said there’s not just one that determines how schools operate.
She said division officials have been constantly considering several health and safety metrics during their conversations about reopening schools further for in-person learning and other activities, including the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s K-12 school metrics tool and the division’s COVID-19 case data.
As of Thursday, the division falls in the “highest risk” category based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days. As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the division’s facilities is trending upward and the division has reported 45 cases of the virus since September. Lynchburg has seen 2,802 total positive cases of the virus since March, the Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday.
Edwards said she has been in contact with Central Virginia Health District officials discussing the rise in cases in the city and district.
“I can’t stress enough: If we want to keep schools open, if we want our kids to participate in sports, it’s not just about what I’m doing in schools,” Edwards said. “It’s about what’s happening outside of schools that’s really important.”
In addition to health and safety measures, Edwards said the division must also consider how moving to a full-time, in-person learning model would affect teachers, schedules, bus routes and more. Currently, she said, the division is limited by building space and transportation.
Edwards said she is going to continue following the CDC guidelines for six feet of social distancing between students. If the CDC OKs less space between students in classrooms or on buses, Edwards said a move to phase four could be more realistic.
“Right now, I don’t see that happening any time soon when we’re looking at our cases going up,” Edwards said.
Board member Kimberly Sinha said she has seen how quickly this virus can spread and get out of hand at a given facility and doesn’t want to see that happen in the schools.
“I’m in no hurry for us to push those boundaries until the CDC says it’s safe,” Sinha said.
