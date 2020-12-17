 Skip to main content
Future of Education task force steering committee meeting scheduled

The Future of Education Task Force Steering Committee is set to hold a virtual meeting from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. Members of the public can register to attend the meeting at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mdv1nEQVT1SVkT55yTXWtg

The 16-member "Task Force on the Future of Education in the City of Lynchburg: PreK-12 and Beyond" — composed of community members, teachers and city leaders — was created in summer 2019 and chartered in June 2019.

The group was tasked with examining the needs of the city and Lynchburg City Schools within six subcommittee categories: enrollment trends and demographics; operations, facilities and consolidation; leading practices in urban education; programming and collaboration opportunities; finance; and talent management.

The steering committee — composed of representatives from city council, the school board and task force leaders — plays a largely organizational role and works to determine the direction of the task force. 

