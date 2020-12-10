Future of Lynchburg education task force uncertain amid COVID-19 pandemic

The future of the an education task force, dubbed "Task Force on the Future of Education in the City of Lynchburg: PreK-12 and Beyond," is uncertain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The task force — charged with identifying the needs of Lynchburg's public schools and, ultimately, making recommendations to the Lynchburg City School Board and city officials regarding the group's future strategic plans — met Wednesday night via Zoom. It was the group's first meeting since January.
The 16-member task force — composed of community members, teachers and city leaders — was created in summer 2019 and chartered in June 2019. The group was tasked with examining needs within six subcommittee categories: enrollment trends and demographics; operations, facilities and consolidation; leading practices in urban education; programming and collaboration opportunities; finance; and talent management.
Now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, discussions about these topics are ever-changing and already happening within the schools. Michael Gillette, chair of the task force and a former Lynchburg mayor, said the group needs to reassess its role in this new era and determine how it can best work to help without being redundant to work already happening in the schools.
"We don't want to lose a lot of time. We need to keep momentum going," Gillette said. "We can't go back and reinvent the wheel from scratch, but at the same time, the world is a different world than it was eight months ago."
The task force began its work in August 2019 and last met Jan. 30 to assess where each group was with their work. At that time, the group was set to deliver a progress report to the city in April and make its final recommendations on what changes should be made in LCS in November 2020.
But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the task force and subcommittees canceled all their meetings beginning in March.
Atul Gupta, a member of the Lynchburg City School Board, said the direction of the task force may need to change.
Support Local Journalism
"The needs have changed," Gupta said. "Online education is in the forefront... all these needs have changed since we started this task force."
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said collaboration with the members of the task force and their combined experience with education and the city are needed now more than ever.
"We're in the middle of a pandemic, and guess what, y'all? Our kids need us," Edwards said. "So, I think we can do some good work together, putting all the best minds together as we move forward."
Rachel Gagen, task force member and parent in the division, said she thinks a plan should be made sooner rather than later.
"Unfortunately, in many ways, time is our enemy," Gagen said. "These kids who are in kindergarten right now, for the most part, this is their only kindergarten year and if we don't start soon making a 10-year plan or a five-year plan for them, I fear for their high school years."
Gagen said the task force should assess what has been missed this year and what has been gained so it can best serve students now and in the coming years.
Susan Morrison, member of the Lynchburg City School Board, suggested reconvening the task force's steering committee — comprised of representatives from city council, the school board and task force leaders — to have a discussion and make recommendations as far as the future of the task force.
At the end of Wednesday's meeting, the task force determined that would be its next step.
The task force has not yet specified when that meeting or future meetings will happen, or when a new date for a presentation to city council may be scheduled. Community members may send their input to the task force on the city's website at lynchburgva.gov/educationtaskforce.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!