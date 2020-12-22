Future of Lynchburg's education task force to change

"[The pandemic] pretty radically changed the dynamic of the delivery of education," Gillette said.

In Monday's meeting, the task force's steering committee — composed of members of the task force, two members of city council and two members of the Lynchburg City School Board — along with staff from the school division and city ultimately agreed the task force should remain intact. They also felt changes should be made to the group's charter which outlines the subcommittees and the anticipated final recommendations the task force would make to city council and the school board.

"To me, the question is: Do the strategic questions that the task force was assembled to [address], do those questions still remain? And I think that they do," said Beau Wright, member of city council and the steering committee.

Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the task force was originally founded to be a support to the school division and the city to help tackle some larger issues both bodies were facing as they tried to achieve their respective strategic plans. Now that those goals have changed, she said, the community members, teachers, parents and education experts on the task force should work to address some of the more specific needs of the division right now and looking toward the future.