Future of Lynchburg's education task force to change

The "Task Force on the Future of Education in the City of Lynchburg: PreK-12 and Beyond," a community effort to support the goals of Lynchburg City Schools and the city, will refocus its efforts to address equity issues, broadband, the achievement gap, mental health and creating a remote learning academy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The task force's steering committee met Monday to discuss the future of the task force, which was created in summer 2019 and charged with identifying the needs of Lynchburg’s public schools and, ultimately, making recommendations to the Lynchburg City School Board and city officials regarding the vision of the future of education in the city.
The task force suspended its efforts earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic began, unsure how funding and other aspects of the task force would be affected. The task force met last week for the first time since January.
The 16-member task force — composed of community members, teachers and city leaders — was originally tasked with examining needs within six subcommittee categories: enrollment trends and demographics; operations, facilities and consolidation; leading practices in urban education; programming and collaboration opportunities; finance; and talent management.
With the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on education and conversations about the future of education, the role of the task force needed to be reexamined, said Michael Gillette, chairman of the task force and a former Lynchburg mayor.
"[The pandemic] pretty radically changed the dynamic of the delivery of education," Gillette said.
In Monday's meeting, the task force's steering committee — composed of members of the task force, two members of city council and two members of the Lynchburg City School Board — along with staff from the school division and city ultimately agreed the task force should remain intact. They also felt changes should be made to the group's charter which outlines the subcommittees and the anticipated final recommendations the task force would make to city council and the school board.
"To me, the question is: Do the strategic questions that the task force was assembled to [address], do those questions still remain? And I think that they do," said Beau Wright, member of city council and the steering committee.
Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the task force was originally founded to be a support to the school division and the city to help tackle some larger issues both bodies were facing as they tried to achieve their respective strategic plans. Now that those goals have changed, she said, the community members, teachers, parents and education experts on the task force should work to address some of the more specific needs of the division right now and looking toward the future.
The pandemic threw a wrench in education, Edwards said, and LCS is now facing challenges with broadband, remote learning, remote teaching, mental health and more. With some students thriving in remote education and others really needing to be back in the classroom, Edwards said the responsibilities of the school division have changed.
"As we look at our school system, we now have a new charge to say, 'We need to be multifaceted and provide it all for kids, if we can, with the support of our city,'" Edwards said.
Addressing broadband access issues and creating and staffing a remote learning academy are top needs of the division right now that will also affect the future of the division, Edwards said.
Gillette said he would work to craft a memo to the mayor and the school board chair explaining the new goals of the task force, await their feedback and revise the task force charter.
Community members may send their input to the task force on the city’s website at lynchburgva.gov/educationtaskforce.