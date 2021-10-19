Glass Theatre founder, alumni and students team up to celebrate 40th anniversary with 'I Hate Hamlet'

Being the technical director at E.C. Glass High School is a dream job for Erin Foreman.
"Theater was my first passion," she said.
Foreman, a 2001 Glass graduate, fell in love with theater and set design during her years at Glass. She didn't go into the industry after graduation, but found herself back at Glass three years ago following a career in counseling and special education.
This year's production of "I Hate Hamlet" feels particularly full-circle for Foreman, who made her Glass Theatre debut in the play when she was a student of Jim Ackley, who founded Glass Theatre 40 years ago.
Ackley retired in 2014 but has returned this year to direct the production, which is set to hit the stage this week, with 7 p.m. performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday in the school's auditorium.
The comedy-drama tells the story of successful television actor Andrew Rally as he struggles to take on the role of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" and plays host to the ghost of American actor John Barrymore, who works to convince Rally to take the part. Complete with a seance and sword fighting, the play grapples with themes including love and fame.
The cast is rounded out by six Glass Theatre students and two alumni, and the crew is made up of seven current students. Ackley, as well as several Glass Theatre alumni, returned this year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the program.
Following a 30-year career in Broadway theater, film and television, Allison Daugherty returned to Glass in 2019 to fill Ackley's shoes as the theater director. For this production, she and Ackley have settled back into their roles as student and director as Daugherty is playing a supporting role alongside her students, passing the director reins back to Ackley.
Since his retirement, Ackley has continued directing shows in the Lynchburg area, but this marks his first return to Glass since 2014.
Ackley said the play is perfect for merging alumni and current students, as it consists of older and younger characters.
Ackley said he wanted to celebrate the 40th year of the program by incorporating all parts of Glass Theatre, and a big part of the program, he said, is the alumni network. Hundreds of Glass Theatre alumni have gone on to work in professional theater, film, television or technical work, Ackley said.
Ackley said he's been taken aback by how professional, prepared, kind and dedicated the students have been.
"They have a level of professionalism that's just astounding," he said.
Matt Fletcher, a Chicago-based professional theater, film and television actor and 2003 Glass Theatre alumni, returned this year to take on the role of Barrymore and mentor students.
Fletcher has returned to Glass Theatre for past anniversary productions — namely the 30th-anniversary staging of "The Music Man" — and mentored students over the years, but he said he couldn't pass up an opportunity to return and work with Ackley again.
"Glass Theatre is where I decided to be an actor," he said. "It's the first place that I worked as a young kid where becoming an actor was a possibility... New York and L.A. are very far away from Lynchburg, so you don't think about being a professional actor, but Jim was the first person to say, 'You can do this.' And it was literally life changing."
The opportunity is more than about "giving back" — which Fletcher puts air quotes around with his fingers — because it's fun and rewarding for him too.
"It's a pleasure and an honor," he said.
Lynda Gentry, another Glass Theatre alum, is serving as the stage manager for the production.
For Glass senior Ella Grant, working with so many alumni on this production has been inspiring.
"It's been awesome," Grant said. "I really enjoy learning and watching people and gathering inspiration from that."
Grant plays Deirdre, Rally's optimistic, bubbly girlfriend who is pursuing a career in the arts and whose protection of her virginity causes a bit of conflict for the couple.
Grant is currently exploring colleges with impressive arts programs and hopes to eventually pursue a career in theater or film.
"That's the dream," Grant said, crossing her fingers with a smile.
COVID-19 mitigation measures will be in place for each show, Daugherty said. Actors will be in industry-standard, clear face masks, and social distancing and mask wearing will be required of patrons.
The cast of Saturday's matinee will be all students, with Daugherty and Fletcher's understudies taking the stage.