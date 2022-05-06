Group says Department of Education investigating LU over LGBTQ-related concerns

An advocacy group says the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights is investigating Liberty University following a Title IX complaint filed by the organization.

The Religious Exemption Accountability Project (REAP) said Wednesday that OCR is probing alleged LGBTQ+ rights violations at LU and five other schools. REAP, a project of the national nonprofit Soulforce, was formed to support LGBTQ students on religious campuses.

The complaint against LU was filed on behalf of a former student and on behalf of current LGBTQ+ students at the university, according to a May 4 letter to the Portland, Oregon-based law firm Paul Southwick Law, LLC, from Zorayda Moreira-Smith, an OCR supervisory attorney, that REAP posted on its website. Southwick is the director of REAP.

Neither the Department of Education nor Liberty University responded to messages from The News & Advance seeking comment for this story.

The letter states allegations that LU discriminates on the basis of sexual orientation specifically center on its policies and practices, including the "Statement on Sexuality and Relationships" in the student honor code and the role of an on-campus group called Armor Bearers.

REAP last year filed a class-action lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education seeking to nullify certain religious exemptions for colleges and universities. That suit says LU describes its Armor Bearers meeting group as helping male students struggling with same-sex attraction and sex addiction.

"Students often share that groups like these are, in essence, conversion therapy programs, although they are often presented as support groups," Joe Baxter, a legal fellow with REAP, said in an email this past week to The News & Advance.

Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity. Virginia in 2020 banned its use on minors by state-licensed health care providers or counselors, and it is banned or admonished by a number of professional organizations, such as the American Medical Association.

OCR, a sub-agency of the U.S. Department of Education that primarily focuses on enforcing civil rights laws, enforces Title IX, part of federal legislation prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex in any education program or activity operated by a recipient of federal financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Education. LU is subject to Title IX as a recipient of financial assistance from the federal government.

The May 4 letter from OCR emphasizes the opening of an investigation in no way implies OCR has made a determination with regard to its merits. The letter also states OCR determined it will not investigate a second allegation from a former student that LU discriminated against him by maintaining a policy that behavior reflecting LGBT identity was in violation of the student honor code and by encouraging him to participate in conversion therapy to avoid punishment.

The student attended Liberty from August 2008 to May 2012, and OCR generally will take action only with respect to allegations filed within 180 days of the alleged discrimination unless a waiver is granted, the letter states. A waiver was requested, but ultimately not granted, based on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration’s policies and statements about religious exemptions to Title IX and a claim the school “continues to discriminate against [the Student] and to promulgate policies and practices that discriminate against LGBTQ+ students,” the letter states.

Luke Wilson, a former Liberty University student and current plaintiff in the class action lawsuit against the education department, said in a statement he is “beyond delighted” about the investigation.

“As a survivor of Liberty’s one-on-one conversion therapy program and as one who went to one of the group conversion therapy meetings on campus, I have since worked to raise awareness about this heinous practice that has ravaged the lives of countless queer Liberty students,” Wilson said in the statement.

Wilson is one of nearly three dozen people who, in the lawsuit, allege harmful homophobic culture at various religious institutions of higher education has affected them personally.

Filed in Oregon in spring 2021, the complaint holds colleges and universities are unlawfully allowed to harm sexual and gender minority students under the color of religious exemption and shouldn’t have that protection from Title IX discrimination complaints.

Separately, LU officials told the Washington Post recently the Department of Education is investigating in the wake of complaints about how the school has handled sexual-assault cases.

LU has faced complaints in recent months over its handling of sexual assault allegations, including last summer when a dozen women filed a suit alleging the school failed to help them after they reported assaults or sexual misconduct.

