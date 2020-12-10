 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heritage Elementary School shifts to remote-only instruction
breaking

Heritage Elementary School shifts to remote-only instruction

{{featured_button_text}}
First day of hybrid learning at LCS

A student returns to school on the first day of hybrid learning at Heritage Elementary School in Lynchburg on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

Heritage Elementary School has shifted to remote-only instruction for all students beginning today. 

According to a message shared with Heritage Elementary School families Wednesday night, hybrid instruction will resume following winter break on Jan. 4, 2021. 

Lynchburg City Schools Spokesperson Cindy Babb said in an email Thursday the switch to remote-only learning at the school is "part of [the division's] COVID-19 response" but did not confirm the number of positive cases or quarantines at the school. 

According to the school division's COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 12 new positive cases have been reported this week. The division has reported 57 positive cases since September. 

Students at Heritage will continue to receive asynchronous instruction through Seesaw and Google Classroom.

Students may pick up meals at the division's curbside pickup locations at the middle and high schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. 

The message to parents said the school will be cleaned and sanitized daily. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VDOE releases recommendations to achieve equity
Education

VDOE releases recommendations to achieve equity

State education leaders are calling for greater teacher diversity and decreases in disproportionate rates of Black student suspensions in the Virginia Department of Education's latest recommendations to address equity.

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam talks about rising COVID-19 numbers and mitigation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert