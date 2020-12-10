Heritage Elementary School shifts to remote-only instruction

Heritage Elementary School has shifted to remote-only instruction for all students beginning today.

According to a message shared with Heritage Elementary School families Wednesday night, hybrid instruction will resume following winter break on Jan. 4, 2021.

Lynchburg City Schools Spokesperson Cindy Babb said in an email Thursday the switch to remote-only learning at the school is "part of [the division's] COVID-19 response" but did not confirm the number of positive cases or quarantines at the school.

According to the school division's COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 12 new positive cases have been reported this week. The division has reported 57 positive cases since September.

Students at Heritage will continue to receive asynchronous instruction through Seesaw and Google Classroom.

Students may pick up meals at the division's curbside pickup locations at the middle and high schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The message to parents said the school will be cleaned and sanitized daily.

