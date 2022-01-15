Holy Cross alumni walk the hallways one last time

Alumni and teachers of Lynchburg's Holy Cross Regional Catholic school walked the hallways of the Langhorne Road building Friday, ducking in and out of the classrooms they used to frequent daily during the school's 60 years of being open at that location.

It would be the final time they would have the opportunity to stroll the school's hallways.

Holy Cross Regional Catholic School was founded in 1879 and was the Lynchburg area's only Catholic school. It first held classes in a building on Clay Street near Holy Cross Catholic Church. The Daughters of Charity, the order of nuns who had taught there since its founding in 1879, withdrew from the school in 1987, citing a declining number of women entering religious life.

It opened its doors at 2125 Langhorne Road in 1960.

Lenny Frye began attending there in 1961 and graduated in 1972. He said his class was the first to attend the new school, while his older brother and sister attended the location on Clay Street.

The Holy Cross legacy runs thick through his family. Frye's nieces, nephews, son, daughter and even two grandchildren attended the school.

“So we had someone from my family at Holy Cross from 1953 to 2004,” he said.

Frye was an assistant basketball coach over the years at the school and served on the advisory board and alumni committee.

He helped organized the walkthrough with the new property owner, and while he said most of what is left is junk, he has his eye on one of the two school logos located in the gym floor that he hopes to have carved up.

It’s his hope that all the memorabilia can be set up in a room somewhere in town one day.

"This is very sad for us, Frye's daughter, Jessica Petrucelli, said. "I have twins who went here as well, and their last year was the year they announced the closing."

"I went to the kindergarten classroom and their names are still up on the birthday bulletin board."

The memories still are fresh — memories from not even two years ago, the last time the school was open, and memories from 60 years ago, which was when the school first opened its doors in 1960.

Lee Formo, a science teacher 20 years at Holy Cross, found an old name tag of his in the classroom he used to teach in. He also had the opportunity to see students that he hasn't seen in years.

"They were in their early 20s last time I saw them, lost their baby faces, and now some of them have babies," Formo said.

In June 2020, members of the school’s 141st — and final — graduating class received their diplomas. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced in November 2019 the school would close at the end of the 2019-20 school year because of financial and enrollment struggles.

Most of the school’s resources — such as computers, teaching materials, scoreboards, water fountains and even the popcorn machine from the concession stand — have been moved to other Catholic schools in the state, and some memorabilia went to alumni and students.

As far as the building itself goes, it has been closed for two years, so Frye is ready to see that go.

“I truly am, and to me, Holy Cross isn't the building; Holy Cross is all those relationships that I've built over the past 60 years and my involvement at Holy Cross as a student and then on the basketball team and then as a parent of students, so it's all these relationships that mean more to me than the building,” he said.

Frye has walked the school for the past few weeks and said he’s ready and has come to peace with its future demolition.

"It's like a scab in the sense that every time you drive by, the school's closed, the scab comes off and the wound is open," he said.

“I know a lot of people will cry and I don't blame them but things change and unfortunately they closed to school and we’ve got to deal with it. And hopefully people will show up and have their moments and reminisce and then then we'll go.”

The new property owner, Mike Howell, said he wanted to do what was right by the people at Holy Cross.

"When you buy a property with something like this, no matter what you do with it, half the people are going to hate you and half the people are going to love you," Howell said. "I just wanted to give them one final opportunity to go through and enjoy the memories."

The property sold last month for $3.5 million, according to online city records. Future plans remain unclear.

John Jones, who served as principal for the school for 17 years up until 2006, said everything that has value and meaning from the school is deeply embedded in his heart and memories.

“They are there forever,” he said. “You can't you just can't change them. They can't tear them down. The children were my life. I remember each one of them by name and I hold them right in the palm of my hand in my heart.”

Jones said he was disappointed about the school’s closure as he spent most of his life there and did all he could to turn things around and make it work but has come to terms that the Diocese had different plans.

He said many of students who went through Holy Cross still are living and working in the Lynchburg community and have turned into good citizens.

“We raised children there for 140 years and the Holy Cross people living in this community are part of what makes this community work and go. You want a Holy Cross student living beside you. They make good neighbors. They make good people,” he said.

Jones said the legacy of Holy Cross continues because of those students and said he still loves each and every one. It’s his hope that there will, one day, be Catholic education again in Lynchburg.

“It was a family. We were really raising children as a family,” he said. “And we did that in a faith-filled manner, and 'please' and 'thank you' were priorities, doing the right thing was required, and being kind was part of what we do. We looked after each other and took care of each other. The older grades looked after the younger ones. I mean, it really was a family.”

