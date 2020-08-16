'I get to take a seat as a student as well': Area teachers learn new skills in preparation for unusual school year

“It’s uncharted territory, but it’s going to launch us into 21st century learning,” Lane said of remote learning at the elementary level.

Coping with the changesCrystal DeLong, history teacher at Liberty High School, said she’ll most miss greeting her students as they arrive at her classroom each day.

As she returned to school earlier this month to begin decorating her virtual classroom and learning new ways to connect with students virtually, DeLong realized she won’t be able to greet her students with a warm smile and cheerful “Hello” as they enter her room.

Instead, students will log into her classroom on Canvas, an online learning management system, and be greeted by a Bitmoji avatar version of DeLong. A Ruth Bader Ginsburg mug on the desk in her virtual classroom will allow students to see some of her personality.

For Knight, the answer to what she would miss most from the traditional classroom setting was clear: the students.

“That’s what we’re here for,” Knight said. “When they come in for the first time … and then the birthdays and the ‘good job last night, I saw your game.’ That’s the stuff we live for as teachers. That connection you have with these amazing human beings.”