In its 55th graduation ceremony, Central Virginia Community College celebrated the Class of 2023 on Monday evening at the Liberty University Vines Center.

CVCC conferred more than 1,400 degree certificates and credentials, with students receiving associate of arts and sciences degrees, associate of applied science degrees, associate of science degrees, diplomas, certificates, career studies certificates and workforces solutions credentials in various areas, such as business administration, education, general studies, early college general studies, respiratory therapy and welding.

“I want to extend my congratulations to our graduates of the class of 2023. We are here tonight to celebrate your achievements, and I hope you will savor this important milestone in your lives,” said John Capps, president of CVCC.

Capps told students that he stands in “awe and admiration” of them because, “I don’t think I could do what many of you have done.”

“I don’t believe I could overcome the challenges that ... you have overcome,” he said.

Capps told students that graduating is a testament to not only them as students, but also the people they are. He hopes students are as proud to call CVCC their alma mater, “as we like to call you our graduates.”

“That's especially true for you. You've had to fight your way through a pandemic to get here. You've remained steadfast but you might have waited, and you persevere given that you've conquered every challenge set before you and there are many," Capps said.

Michael Davis, a graduate of CVCC’s Respiratory Therapy Program and current assistant research professor at Indiana University, delivered the commencement address.

Davis told students their achievement can open a lot of doors and equip them to make the world better.

“I hope you will pay that forward where your next chapters take you,” Davis said.

Davis said his experience at CVCC made him who he is today.

He did not know what he wanted to do or be, the only thing he knew was that he could get started at CVCC while he figured it out.

Davis was aware of the respiratory therapy program at the college, and found the heart and lungs “fascinating,” and got accepted in 2003.

“I came here having a very little idea of what I was doing professionally or academically and left in much better shape. I'll always be grateful for that. And I've tried to pass that forward myself along the way,” Davis said.

Davis urged students to “keep walking through the doors that appear,” keep “stretching” to make the world better and keep progressing.

One key thing he hopes students learned during their time at the college is how to keep learning.

“The world is trying to keep changing and moving. Whether you stand still or not ... we just don't notice the possibilities, or perhaps there are even obstacles placed in our way, but I hope that you will take your CVCC education and experience and let it open every door,” Davis said.

Bethany Rogers, who received her associate degree in general studies for the health science specialization, said her journey of getting to this point was hard.

Rogers, 27, took a four-year break after attending John Tyler Community College.

Over that time, she witnessed her grandfather in the hospital, which motivated her to get back in school and pursue her degree, with nursing as a possibility.

“I learned that I was very passionate. I completed 26 credits in two semesters just to get here today,” Rogers said.

Landora Tucker received her credential as a certified nurse aide. She said it feels wonderful to finish, but the journey was rough.

Tucker explained she was the oldest in the classroom and felt out of place, but eventually became “the mama” of all of the girls in her class, kept praying and was able to get through with God’s help.

She plans to take her CNA examination and work toward becoming a registered nurse.

“No matter how old you are, you still can do it. Encouraging other people along the way. So yeah, that's what I learned,” Tucker said.