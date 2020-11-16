In Bedford County, kids now can follow their older siblings to out-of-zone schools

Students in Bedford County Public Schools could now be allowed to attend the same school as their older siblings, even if they live outside the school's attendance zone.

At its meeting Thursday, the Bedford County School Board unanimously voted, with board chair Martin Leamy absent, to accept a revision to the division's school zone transfer policy that allows students to enroll in the same school as an older sibling as long as that school is less than 95% full.

The division's school zone transfer policy exists to authorize students to transfer to and attend schools outside their attendance zone. Students can be considered for transfers to schools outside their home zone if their parents work there, or if they're moving elsewhere in Bedford County but want to stay at the same school. If a school's enrollment exceeds capacity, or is projected to exceed capacity, it is closed to transfers.

At its meeting last week, the school board approved a policy revision that added a third consideration to allow zone transfers from students wishing to enroll in the same school as an older sibling.