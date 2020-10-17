In long-awaited virtual ceremony, Sweet Briar graduates urged to be ‘fearless and empathetic’

“It may not seem like it, but today's challenges are only temporary in our lives,” she said. “We have the power to change the world, to change our society and to make more of ourselves. We must not succumb to the unfavorable circumstances around us. We are in control of the words we say and our actions. And it's these little things, multiplied by people who care, that change the world.”

Gillian Munson, a Sweet Briar board member and a partner at the venture capital firm Union Square Ventures, delivered the commencement address from a home in Vermont. She called on the graduates to explore the opportunities now available to them and resist the urge to distrust their own ability.

“The problem is this: self-doubt is going to come,” Munson said. “You should be prepared for it. I still have it all the time, including about this speech, and I'm pretty far down my career road. So what do you do when self-doubt hits? When you don't think you're getting your fair share? Fight for yourselves; get brave. Life is more interesting when you do. And fight for other women too.”

Woo and Dean Teresa Garrett, who both appeared in traditional academic regalia before a black background during the virtual ceremony, recognized each of the graduates in a virtual degree conferral. Photos of the graduates were displayed as Garrett read out their names.