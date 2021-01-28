In-person learning at Stewartsville Elementary School suspended for second week

Stewartsville Elementary School will remain closed for in-person learning until Feb. 8 due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines at the school.

Bedford County Public Schools announced Sunday that the school would suspend in-person learning this week, then announced on Thursday that the suspension would be extended another week.

According to a Thursday Facebook post from the school division, the decision to continue the suspension of in-person learning at the school was made in consultation with division staff and the Virginia Department of Health.

Though the school has been closed this week, 10 new cases among the school's staff and students have been reported this week. Eight of those new cases were traced to possible transmission within the school, according to the division's COVID-19 dashboard.

Since September, the division has reported 360 total positive cases of COVID-19.

