In-person public comments will not be allowed at LCS board meetings beginning in January

Lynchburg City Schools announced Wednesday that beginning in January 2021 all public comments at Lynchburg City School Board meetings will need to be made by email or voice message only, and in-person comments will not be allowed.

The division did not specify the reason behind this change in Wednesday's announcement.

Members of the public wishing to speak before the board must submit their comments to Board Clerk Tina Day via email at: daytp@lcsedu.net or by leaving a voice message at (434) 515-5077 by 3 p.m. on the day of the board meeting. Emails will be read and messages will be played at during the public comment section of the school board meeting.

The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 15. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 12, 2021.

