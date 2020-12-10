 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In-person public comments will not be allowed at LCS board meetings beginning in January
top story

In-person public comments will not be allowed at LCS board meetings beginning in January

{{featured_button_text}}
LCS School Board Meeting

The Lynchburg City Schools Administration Building located at 915 Court Street on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

 Kendall Warner

Lynchburg City Schools announced Wednesday that beginning in January 2021 all public comments at Lynchburg City School Board meetings will need to be made by email or voice message only, and in-person comments will not be allowed. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The division did not specify the reason behind this change in Wednesday's announcement. 

Members of the public wishing to speak before the board must submit their comments to Board Clerk Tina Day via email at: daytp@lcsedu.net or by leaving a voice message at (434) 515-5077 by 3 p.m. on the day of the board meeting. Emails will be read and messages will be played at during the public comment section of the school board meeting. 

The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 15. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 12, 2021.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VDOE releases recommendations to achieve equity
Education

VDOE releases recommendations to achieve equity

State education leaders are calling for greater teacher diversity and decreases in disproportionate rates of Black student suspensions in the Virginia Department of Education's latest recommendations to address equity.

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam talks about rising COVID-19 numbers and mitigation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert