In split vote, city council approves additional stipend for school board chair

A resolution allowing the Lynchburg City School Board to provide its chairperson an additional compensation stipend was approved by city council in a 4-3 vote at its Tuesday night meeting.
In March, the Lynchburg City School Board approved its fiscal year 2022 budget which included stipends and family health insurance plans for school board members. School board members currently apply and are appointed to the school board by city council and are not compensated.
Funds for school board member stipends and the additional stipend for the school board chairperson — an estimated $25,404 in total — will be allocated from the LCS operating budget. But the distribution of the funds for the additional stipend needed to be approved by council, per the Code of Virginia.
In a presentation to city council Tuesday, Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards stated school board member stipends and the additional stipend for the chairperson would not go into effect until July 1, when board members are appointed and the board elects its chairperson.
Robert Brennan, vice-chair of the school board, also attended Tuesday's meeting in support of the resolution. James Coleman, the current chair of the school board, was unable to attend.
According to the Code of Virginia, compensation stipends for each appointed Lynchburg City School Board member may not exceed $2,400. Virginia school boards may pay the chairperson of the school board an additional $2,000.
The approved budget also includes a total of $62,775 for family health insurance plans for school board members — at $6,975 per school board member. Edwards said the compensation and health insurance would be optional for all board members and the board chairperson.
"One of the things that we were trying to do is make it attractive for the average citizen of Lynchburg City Schools to join the school board, and often that requires a lot of time away from, if they are a working citizen, their jobs, their responsibilities," Edwards said. "Many of them take vacation time to do the work of the school board and the chair has additional responsibilities and additional hours."
City councilors Chris Faraldi, Jeff Helgeson and Randy Nelson voted against the resolution.
"...I do not think that this is a time to magnify our fiscal challenges, even if it is even a modest amount of compensation," Nelson said. "We can do it in the future, but I don't think we should do it now."
Helgeson said he could not support a "bonus" after a year where schools have not been open full time. In October, Lynchburg City Schools began offering a blend of in-person and remote instruction to students, with hybrid students learning in-person two days per week and remotely for the rest of the week. In the weeks since spring break, the division has brought some students into the classroom four days per week.
Councilors Sterling Wilder and Treney Tweedy, who both served on the school board before being elected to city council, supported the resolution and said they recognize the responsibilities and time required by the position.
"I did more on the school board than I have done on city council," Wilder said. "... I would give more if I could because I know the work you gotta do on school board; I understand it and the pressure they have been under."
Tweedy voiced her support, saying, "I think it is long overdue, and I think it is very much appropriate for the amount of time spent and for the opportunity to create equity and potential additional folks who are interested in the school board for the amount of time it takes."
Mayor MaryJane Dolan and Vice-mayor Beau Wright also supported the resolution. Wright argued since city councilors receive a stipend for their service, it would be "inconsistent" of the body to deny the school board the option to provide an additional stipend to the chairperson. Faraldi countered Wright's point, contending the "stark difference" is city councilors are elected officials while school board members apply for the position and are appointed.
The resolution was introduced at the Lynchburg City School Board's May 4 meeting, and, in a 8-1 vote, the school board approved sending the resolution to city council for deliberation.
Board member Michael Nilles voted against the resolution, stating he did not support school board member stipends or health insurance and would not support the additional stipend for the board chair.
The next school board work session is set for 5 p.m. May 18. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 1.