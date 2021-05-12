In split vote, city council approves additional stipend for school board chair

The approved budget also includes a total of $62,775 for family health insurance plans for school board members — at $6,975 per school board member. Edwards said the compensation and health insurance would be optional for all board members and the board chairperson.

"One of the things that we were trying to do is make it attractive for the average citizen of Lynchburg City Schools to join the school board, and often that requires a lot of time away from, if they are a working citizen, their jobs, their responsibilities," Edwards said. "Many of them take vacation time to do the work of the school board and the chair has additional responsibilities and additional hours."

City councilors Chris Faraldi, Jeff Helgeson and Randy Nelson voted against the resolution.

"...I do not think that this is a time to magnify our fiscal challenges, even if it is even a modest amount of compensation," Nelson said. "We can do it in the future, but I don't think we should do it now."