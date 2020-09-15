Individual with COVID-19 reported at Amherst County High School; exposure 'contained'

Amherst County Public Schools announced Tuesday an individual at Amherst County High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We are working very closely with the Central Virginia Health Department to begin contact tracing procedures and to determine the status of in person instruction,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said in a news release.

The person was on school grounds Sept. 11 and did have direct exposure with other members of the community, the release said. ACHS will remain open during this time as the exposure has been contained, according to division officials.

ACPS protocol states anyone identified as having been potentially exposed will be contacted by the Central Virginia Health Department and/or the division. All exposed are asked to stay home, practice social distancing for 14 days and monitor symptoms of cough, shortness of breath or a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees. Those who have not been directly contacted by health or school officials do not need to stay home or stay excluded from activities at this time, according to the division.

The division of more than 4,000 students returned to school Sept. 9 with a hybrid of face-to-face learning under social distancing guidelines and remote schooling. Masks are required in school buildings and on buses.