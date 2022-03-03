 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interim District 7 Bedford school board rep appointed

After interviewing three finalists for Bedford County's vacant District 7 school board seat, the board on Thursday appointed Christopher Daniels to the position.

The board voted 4-2 to appoint Daniels, with District 5 representative Georgia Hairston and District 1 representative Susan Mele voting no.

When former District 7 representative Martin Leamy announced his resignation at the beginning of January, Bedford County Public Schools immediately advertised the opening and accepted applications for an interim school board representative, who will serve till a special election for the position is held in November.

The process of selecting the interim rep began earlier this week. At a special called meeting on Monday, the three candidates introduced themselves to their community and shared why they believed they would be a good fit for the role. Members of the public who attended had the opportunity to comment.

In another special called meeting Thursday night, school board members conducted individual interviews with the candidates, closed to the public, and made an appointment following a closed session of discussion.

Bedford County school board, administration prepare for budget season

Bedford County school board, administration prepare for budget season

As Bedford County Public Schools board and administration prepare to begin crafting a budget for the coming year, the school board heard feedback from parents and community members, as well as results of a pay and classification study to consider in financial planning during Thursday’s school board meeting.

