In what was a warm and sunny afternoon, community members and residents in the Pierce Street Community came out to the Pierce Street Community Garden on Saturday, for an Ice Cream Social and Little Free Library ribbon cutting.

The event featured free ice cream from Chilly’z on Da Block, a ‘Pay What You Can’ plant sale and vendors such as the Community Access Network, the Johnson Health Center, Virginia Legal Aid Society, Academy in Motion, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and a couple members from the Lynchburg Peacemakers organization.

Pierce Street Gateway Director Ghislaine Lewis said this event is part of the engagement efforts to get the neighborhood more aware of the community garden and raise awareness about the history of the gateway.

“What we want our neighbors to take away is that we are here to support them as much as possible,” said Lewis, who also serves as associate professor of communication studies and co-chair of the Africana studies department at the University of Lynchburg.

Christina Delzingaro, one of the founders of the Pierce Street Gateway and treasurer of the board, said this is the second ice cream social, where last year about 75 people came out.

She added the Pierce Street Gateway was created to help “elevate the voices” of the Pierce Street Neighborhood and to help people understand that “there are more historic markers in the two block section here at Pierce Street than anywhere else in the state.”

“Some incredibly famous and fabulous people have been here on Pierce Street,” she said.

Larry Barbour, a captain of the Lynchburg Peacemakers, said events such as these are important for fellowship and to bring all people together.

“It takes a village to make a change. So, we come together like this here, we make a statement … that together we can be strong, we can do this, life is too short,” he said.

At the latter half of the event the gateway, in collaboration with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and the University of Lynchburg, unveiled the “Little Free Library” by way of a ribbon cutting, which is located on Pierce Street near the front entrance of the Old Calloway Store.

Lewis explained with the help of online donors, the gateway has paid for the free library and the University of Lynchburg will keep the books stocked.

Hank Hubbard, chair of the board for the Pierce Street Gateway project, said in his speech before the ribbon cutting, that he owes a lot of his success to the people who once lived on Pierce Street and emphasized the importance of education of “our young people.”

“The Little Free Library is part of that and I am so grateful for all of the partnership and all of the people who participate to get this done,” he said.