In his quest to hold his former school, Liberty University, accountable for alleged trademark infringement, Jerry Falwell Jr. has shifted gears to his brother, Chancellor Jonathan Falwell.

Jerry Falwell Jr. claims Jonathan Falwell has a conflict of interest, according to a petition filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

He asserts Jonathan Falwell is unable to execute “his fiduciary duties to the trust with complete loyalty” as it relates to Liberty’s use of the intellectual property rights trust because of his role as trustee, employee and high-ranking official at the university.

The trust IP includes the federally registered “Jerry Falwell” trademark as well as Jerry Falwell Sr.’s rights to his name, picture and portrait.

The petition claims Jonathan Falwell “previously acknowledged” his conflict of interest and agreed to recuse himself from these matters.

However, after the Dr. Jerry L. Falwell Family Trust filed an infringement action against LU in federal court, Jonathan Falwell “attempted to interfere” with the lawsuit and said his consent was needed for the action to proceed, which Jonathan Falwell asserts the trust did not have, according to the petition.

“Jonathan’s conflict of interest is so apparent that, in communications with Jerry in July 2023, Jonathan himself acknowledged his conflict and agreed to recuse himself from any decision related to Liberty’s use of the Trust IP,” the petition states.

With the recusal, Jerry Falwell Jr. “exercised his authority” as the remaining trustee July 27, to initiate a federal action in the name of the trust.

On Aug. 11, through its counsel, LU wrote a letter to the trust, according to the petition: “Liberty has received written confirmation that Jonathan Falwell, and therefore the Family Trust, did not authorize the hiring of your firm or the filing of the lawsuit.”

In a letter dated Aug. 3, according to the petition, Jonathan Falwell stated: “LU has always had the right to use Dad’s name, image and likeness, and trademarks that include the name Jerry Falwell, for any purposes necessary to further the original mission of LU.”

Jerry Falwell Jr. claims that Jonathan Falwell’s “inexplicable about-face” can only be explained by his conflict of interest.

“Indeed, the letter reads as if it was written by Liberty’s lawyers for Jonathan’s signature, and not like something Jonathan himself would write,” the petition states.

The petition claims Jonathan Falwell breached the fiduciary duties to the trust and its beneficiaries: to invest the trust assets in good faith in the interests of all beneficiaries and to administer the trust IP in a manner that is loyal to all of the trust beneficiaries.

Through his actions, the petition also claims that Jonathan Falwell breached his duty of impartiality and failed to exercise reasonable care, skill and caution in investing the trust IP.

Jerry Falwell Jr. originally filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on July 27 claiming Liberty’s “unauthorized exploitation” of the “Jerry Falwell” trademark which is owned by the trust.

Jonathan Falwell and Jerry Falwell Jr. are co-trustees, while their sister, Jeannie Falwell Rivers, is one of three beneficiaries of the trust, according to the petition.

The lawsuit filed in District Court argues the “Jerry Falwell” trademark has been used in a manner that is likely to leave customers “confused as to the relationship between Liberty University and the Jerry Falwell brand and the Falwell Family Trust,” adding the institution did not get approval.

On Jan. 14, 2003, Jerry Falwell Sr. applied to register the “Jerry Falwell’’ trademark with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, which the petition emphasized was “not in the name of Liberty, but his own name.”

On Jan. 10, 2006, the USPTO registered the “Jerry Falwell” trademark.

Following his death in 2007, the ownership of the trademark was left to his children.

The petition claims Jerry Falwell Sr. intentionally did not name Liberty after himself, as he did not wish for his brand to be “confined to a single institution of higher learning alone,” but to extend beyond education.

“Thus, Dr. Falwell never transferred to Liberty any right to use the ‘Jerry Falwell’ trademark, or Dr. Falwell’s name and image, in any way Liberty saw fit,” the petition states.

For more than 30 years, Jonathan Falwell has served on the board of trustees, in April 2021 to the present he has served as the college’s campus pastor, in 2012 he was appointed as vice chancellor of spiritual affairs, and in March 2023 he was announced the school’s chancellor.

“Jonathan’s continuing duties to Liberty as trustee, employee, executive committee member and chancellor are in direct financial conflict with his duties owed to the Trust and all its beneficiaries,” the petition states.

Jerry Falwell Jr. also asserts there’s a conflict of interest with Jonathan Falwell’s relationship with Thomas Road Baptist Church.

Jonathan Falwell has served as senior pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church since 2007, which the petition claims Jonathan is “beholding to Liberty’s interests in additional ways.”

The petition also argues LU paid millions of dollars to “recuse TRBC from financial ruin,” one example being the college providing about $1 million in services to the church annually, recorded as donations.

For all of those reasons, Jerry Falwell Jr. seeks to disqualify his brother as co-trustee, with respect to all management and investment decisions relating to LU and the trust IP.

“Alternatively, this court should remove Jonathan as co-Trustee of the Trust,” petition states.

Jerry Falwell Jr. seeks a judgement from the court.