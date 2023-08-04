Jerry Falwell Jr.’s quest to obtain his retirement benefits will continue after U.S. District Court Judge Robert S. Ballou filed an opinion in Falwell’s favor Monday.

The opinion comes almost two weeks after Falwell, his attorneys and Liberty University’s counsel were present in federal court in Lynchburg, arguing claims for and against the former LU president’s Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan (SERP).

Falwell’s filing back in March claims that he met every requirement set forth in the SERP.

LU asked the court to deny Falwell’s filing in federal court in accordance with the Colorado River doctrine — which provides the court discretion to stay or dismiss a suit in “exceptional and limited” circumstances where there are “substantially similar” suits pending in state court.

In April 2021, LU filed a suit against its former president in Lynchburg Circuit Court for claims arising out of Falwell’s alleged actions during and after his employment, such as his departure Aug. 25, 2020, and the events leading up to it, which the school says is similar to Falwell’s filling in federal court.

As explained in the opinion, one major element Liberty alleges is Falwell breached his fiduciary duty to the college by negotiating the “walkaway severance and SERP benefits” in 2012 and 2020 while withholding pertinent information from the university — such as the growing turmoil from the alleged affair between his wife Becki Falwell and Giancarlo Granda.

In making his decision, Ballou adhered to the six factors under the Colorado River doctrine, which warrants abstention under “exceptional circumstances”:

Whether the subject matter involves the litigation of property; Whether the federal forum is an inconvenience; Desirability of avoiding piecemeal litigation which involves two courts deciding on an identical issue that potentially renders conflicting results; The order of the filings and the progress of the actions; Whether federal or state law provided on the rule of decision on the merit; and The adequacy of the state proceeding to protect the parties.

In regard to the third factor, Ballou states the existing state and federal action “are not sufficiently similar to constitute parallel proceedings.”

There should be grounds for abstention because allowing both suits to proceed will require discovery of the same documents, depositions of the same persons and briefing of the same matters, Ballou states in his opinion.

He further states that LU “does not identify a heightened concern beyond those inherent in parallel litigation,” referencing a previous case which states the dual system of federal and state governments allow parallel actions to proceed judgement until one is “preclusive to the other.”

Both cases arguably involve parallel parties, the opinion states, with the exception of the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees for Liberty University, who’s named as a defendant in the federal court action.

“Here, while both actions arise from the same common core of facts, the claims alleged and remedies sought are vastly different,” the opinion further stating the state court involves multiple claims.

The fourth factor involves the order of the filing, which LU claims the state filing was two years before the federal actions.

Ballou stated in his opinion the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 plan documents, which Falwell seeks payment under, reflect that Falwell sought payment under the SERP after the two-year contractual period expired and exhausted his administrative remedies before bringing this federal ERISA claim.

In 2019, LU and Falwell began negotiation on a new agreement to extend his employment for 11 years as the seven-year agreement signed in 2012 came to a close with one key distinction of the new agreement being SERP, according to the opinion filed by Ballou.

He only forfeits the benefits if he is terminated for “cause” or if he engages with any competitive activity within two years after leaving.

On July 1, 2020, the SERP account was credited with an amount of nearly $7.6 million and each June 30, the account was credited with an investment return at the annual rate of 6%, totaling about $8.6 million as of July 1, 2022, according to the filed lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Lynchburg by Falwell on March 8.

According to the filed opinion, the executive committee met Aug. 25, 2020, and accepted Falwell’s resignation and on the same day, the college’s board of trustees affirmed the decision of the committee to accept Falwell’s resignation.

On Sept. 14, 2022, Falwell submitted a claim for his retirement benefits and on Dec. 13, 2022, the executive committee of Liberty University’s board of Trustees denied it, “because it could not properly construe the terms of the SERP and Falwell’s eligibility for SERP benefits while the State Court action is pending.”

Falwell appealed the decision Dec. 28, 2022, and on Feb. 24, the committee denied Falwell’s claim.

On March 8, Falwell and counsel filed a federal lawsuit claiming the school he led as president from May 2007 to August 2020, was “wrongfully denied and withheld benefits” set forth in his retirement plan, thus bringing the action against the university and the executive committee of the board of trustees at LU as the plan administrators for the SERP.

“Considered together, the Colorado River factors do not support a finding of extraordinary circumstances warranting abstention in favor of the state court action,” Ballou states in his opinion.

The ruling will proceed pending cross-motions for summary judgement and a reply period from both parties.