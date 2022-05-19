Lack of state budget stalls Lynchburg schools' fiscal year 2023 plans

As the July 1 start of a new fiscal year draws closer, Lynchburg City School officials are facing one problem as they attempt to finalize their plans for the next school year: No approved state budget from the Virginia General Assembly.

After receiving their allocation of $40.8 million from the city of Lynchburg for fiscal year 2023, school officials are now re-adjusting their priorities for three possible budgets from Richmond.

Although it's possible one of the three budgets is adopted outright, it's likely the finalized budget from the General Assembly will find a middle ground between the three.

The current proposals for each budget for Lynchburg City Schools are as follows:

House budget: $104.9 million

Governor's budget: $106.4 million

Senate budget: $107.9 million

However, because LCS did not receive its full ask of $42.9 million from the city's approved fiscal year 2023 budget, Superintendent Crystal Edwards says the board now needs to re-prioritize some things.

"We've got three pages worth of priorities," Edwards said. "We already know we did not receive what we wanted from city council, which means we need to make some choices."

As the board waits to see what its final budget will look like, according to Edwards, it's now in a time crunch, as it usually prefers to present contracts to teachers for the next school year prior to them finishing the school year in May.

Edwards said the traditional deadline is the last Friday before graduation, which would be May 27 this year.

"It's not just us, it's everybody in the commonwealth. And we're just kind of sitting here," Edwards said about waiting for the budget to come out of the General Assembly.

As the board works to re-rank some of its priorities for this upcoming school year, several board members are still holding strong on their desires to give teachers 8% raises, while some are facing the possibility they might not get to that number.

"I understand the realities, but I think we owe it to our staff to do that," school board member Randy Trost said this week. "We're not getting anywhere with the 5%, and I'm appreciative that we were able to get to 5% ... but we just need to keep fighting for that 8%."

Trost mentioned the school system continues to have a yearly fund balance at the end of each fiscal year, and that should be enough to allow the board to get to the 8%.

In contrast, school board member Dr. Robert Brennan thinks the board should focus on some of the other needs students have.

"Right now, I don't think we have the millions of dollars to get to that 8% raise," Brennan said. "I also don't want to ignore the other needs we have for the students. These other things need to be addressed for the students to get a better education, which we also want."

In regard to the raises, Brennan added, "Unfortunately, I think our hands our tied by city council."

One suggestion that came from several board members was to take any additional funding that might come in on top of what is currently planned and give all of it to the teachers for raises and insurance costs.

"I feel strongly that if the budget comes in with more money that it goes strictly towards salary and benefits and finishing the priorities ... that are critical to the success of our students," school board member Susan Morrison said.

Morrison, along with Brennan and fellow school board members Kimberly Sinha and Atul Gupta advocated for any extra money in the budget to go to teachers, while one member passionately argued the 8% should be given out regardless.

"Every year I've been serving on this board we've been voting away a fund balance," School Board Member Gary Harvey said. "I personally think City Council told us 'Hey, put on your big boy pants and tighten your budget up' which is why we received what we received."

Harvey referred to the fund balance from fiscal year 2022, which left over about $3 million in what he called "unfulfilled positions that we then had to spend before we lost."

The $3.6 million in funds were reallocated earlier this month when the board voted to give $1.7 million in end-of-year bonuses for employees. Harvey, along with Gupta, voted against reallocation of the funds in hopes they would give the full balance to teachers as bonuses.

"We're probably going to have a bigger fund balance next year. Why not allocate that money now to our staff and fulfill that commitment we have been talking about for months in this budget process?"

As the clock continues to tick on the General Assembly's budget process, the board came to the consensus to move forward with 5% raises for the contracts to be issued, and the board will continue to look at other ways to get to the 8% if possible.

