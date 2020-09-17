LCS 'actively planning' to bring youngest students into buildings, no date set

As the division plans to bring the next group of students in, Edwards said staff is paying attention to several key factors, including the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg community, positive cases in the schools, transportation and staffing.

While the division is not publicly releasing information about each positive case of the virus in schools, Edwards said Tuesday officials have seen positive cases and have quarantined those who have been in close contact with COVID-positive individuals. Edwards said the division is conducting contact tracing and following the Virginia Department of Health’s definition of “close contact,” which is someone who has been within 6 feet of a COVID-positive person for at least 15 minutes.

Staff being absent due to testing positive, experiencing symptoms or having come in close contact with a COVID-positive person, Edwards said, is one of the biggest challenges the division faces as it plans to bring students back into school buildings.

While some students will want to come into school buildings, others might want to continue the remote option. Edwards said teachers who have been completely available during the day for their students learning remotely will have to then balance the needs of their in-person students with those of the remote students.