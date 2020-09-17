LCS 'actively planning' to bring youngest students into buildings, no date set

After successfully bringing some vulnerable student populations back to school for in-person instruction, Lynchburg City Schools administrators said they are “actively planning” to bring the division’s youngest students back, although no date has been set.
LCS students have been learning remotely since the school year began Aug. 24. The division’s reopening model has students learning remotely for the first nine weeks of the school year, but last week, the division brought 60 to 70 special education students back into buildings for in-person instruction.
While no date has been set to bring the youngest students back, division superintendent Crystal Edwards said at the Lynchburg City School Board's Tuesday work session that pre-K through second grade students will be next to return.
“We’re being cautious because we have people’s lives — staff students, families — at stake,” Edwards said. “But we’re still moving forward.”
Janenne Daniels-Bosher, director of special education for LCS, said aside from a few transportation issues, bringing special education students back to school buildings went smoothly.
“So far, that’s going very successfully,” Daniels-Bosher said.
As the division plans to bring the next group of students in, Edwards said staff is paying attention to several key factors, including the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg community, positive cases in the schools, transportation and staffing.
While the division is not publicly releasing information about each positive case of the virus in schools, Edwards said Tuesday officials have seen positive cases and have quarantined those who have been in close contact with COVID-positive individuals. Edwards said the division is conducting contact tracing and following the Virginia Department of Health’s definition of “close contact,” which is someone who has been within 6 feet of a COVID-positive person for at least 15 minutes.
Staff being absent due to testing positive, experiencing symptoms or having come in close contact with a COVID-positive person, Edwards said, is one of the biggest challenges the division faces as it plans to bring students back into school buildings.
While some students will want to come into school buildings, others might want to continue the remote option. Edwards said teachers who have been completely available during the day for their students learning remotely will have to then balance the needs of their in-person students with those of the remote students.
Transportation and nutrition also pose a challenge. LCS currently has 63 bus drivers, Edwards said, which is low in comparison to neighboring divisions with well over 100 drivers each.
“Some folks say, ‘They can do it, how come you can’t do it?’” Edwards said. “Staffing is a big part of that.”
Buses that have been used to provide meal delivery to families in the community will soon be needed to transport students to and from schools for in-person learning.
“It’s sort of a seesaw that we have to balance,” Edwards said.
Edwards said the division’s meal delivery schedule will be modified as needed as more students need transportation to and from schools.
Belle Evans, board member and parent to a high school student in the division, said she understands some parents, students and teachers want students back in classrooms but asked that the community remain patient as the division works on a plan.
“We have 8,000 students. We have thousands of staff,” Evans said. “We can’t just say, ‘Let’s go.’”
Edwards said the division will be seeking feedback from families to help them plan for how many students will want to return to school buildings and their transportation needs.
Families will be notified at least a week before their students would begin in-person learning so they have time to plan for the shift, she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!