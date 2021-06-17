LCS adopts 2022 budget, removes school board member health insurance

The Lynchburg City School Board on Tuesday voted to remove family health insurance plans for school board members from its 2022 fiscal year budget and adopted the budget as amended.

During budget discussions earlier this year, the school board voted to budget for family health insurance plans for each of its nine school board members at $6,975 each. While individual board members would have been able to deny the insurance plan, the total $62,775 would have to be set aside in the budget annually.

Board member Gary Harvey made the motion to remove that line item from the budget and allow those funds to be used elsewhere. The motion passed in an 8-1 vote, with Chairman James Coleman voting to keep the health insurance option in the budget as an incentive for prospective board members.

In a unanimous vote, the board adopted the budget as amended. More than $25,400 budgeted for school board member stipends remained.

The adopted budget totals more than $100 million and includes more than $39.8 million in funding from the city, state funding of nearly $58.5 million, $26 million in grant funding and $390,000 in federal funding.

