LCS announces in-person start dates for students, meal delivery changes

Lynchburg City Schools announced Tuesday it will bring more students into school buildings for hybrid instruction next month, although families still will have the choice of 100% remote learning.

In August, the Lynchburg City School Board adopted a reopening plan that had all students learning remotely until the first nine weeks of the school year ended in late October. After Labor Day, the division brought some students with special needs back into school buildings. Now the division plans to begin bringing its youngest students back for some in-person instruction six weeks into the school year, before the end of the first nine weeks.

In Tuesday's announcement, the division said it would transition to a hybrid learning model, with students receiving in-person instruction two days a week. Students in grades pre-K through second will be able to choose hybrid instruction beginning the week of Oct. 5. Third through sixth grade students will be able to choose hybrid instruction beginning the week of Oct. 12, with seventh through 12th graders beginning Oct. 26.

Cindy Babb, spokesperson for the division, said all families will have the option to continue with 100% remote learning.