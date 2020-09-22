LCS announces in-person start dates for students, meal delivery changes

Lynchburg City Schools announced Tuesday it will bring more students into school buildings for hybrid instruction next month, although families still will have the choice of 100% remote learning.
In August, the Lynchburg City School Board adopted a reopening plan that had all students learning remotely until the first nine weeks of the school year ended in late October. After Labor Day, the division brought some students with special needs back into school buildings. Now the division plans to begin bringing its youngest students back for some in-person instruction six weeks into the school year, before the end of the first nine weeks.
In Tuesday's announcement, the division said it would transition to a hybrid learning model, with students receiving in-person instruction two days a week. Students in grades pre-K through second will be able to choose hybrid instruction beginning the week of Oct. 5. Third through sixth grade students will be able to choose hybrid instruction beginning the week of Oct. 12, with seventh through 12th graders beginning Oct. 26.
Cindy Babb, spokesperson for the division, said all families will have the option to continue with 100% remote learning.
Students will be placed in two cohorts, with students in Cohort A attending school in person Tuesdays and Wednesdays and students in Cohort B attending in person Thursdays and Fridays. All students will learn remotely on the days they are not in school buildings.
The division said teachers will reach out to their students and families to assess their plans for returning to in-person instruction and their needs for transportation. Students could see a change in teachers, based on the needs of the division.
Parents will be notified of their student's cohort assignment as soon as possible, the announcement said.
As hybrid instruction begins, meal delivery will end Oct. 2.
After that, students participating in remote learning will be able to pick up meals curbside at the division's five secondary schools — E. C. Glass and Heritage high schools, and Dunbar, Linkhorne and Sandusky middle schools — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m every weekday.
Students receiving in-person instruction will receive meals on the days they are in buildings and take-home meal kits for their remote days.
