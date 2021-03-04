 Skip to main content
LCS announces schedule changes to begin April 13

LCS School Board Meeting

The Lynchburg City Schools Administration Building located at 915 Court Street on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

 Kendall Warner

Lynchburg City Schools announced Wednesday evening that it will offer in-person instruction for pre-kindergarten through second grade students four days a week beginning April 13. 

Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent for LCS, said the division will be surveying all families of pre-kindergarten through second grade students but will first focus on increasing in-person learning days for those already in hybrid learning, as opposed to those who have chosen remote-only.

Currently, hybrid students are receiving in-person learning two days a week.

Beginning April 13, those students will receive in-person instruction Tuesday through Friday. Monday will continue to be a remote-only learning day for all students. 

In a Wednesday Facebook post, the division said teachers and staff will be reaching out to families with more details about this change and to ask them about their transportation needs. 

Third through 12th graders will remain in their current cohorts and hybrid learners will continue to receive in-person instruction two days a week.

The division is "actively planning" to bring third through fifth graders in for four days a week of in-person learning sometime during the fourth quarter, the post said. 

