LCS board discusses results of 2019-20 Culture & Climate Survey

Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the division is now focusing on how to use this data. One way is professional development for teachers and administrators that focuses on what students most need and how the division can provide that to them.

Reeves took school board members through a professional development exercise on bias and prejudice Tuesday by entering the board room wearing various items of clothing that students might wear to school that share things about their personality or history, such as a Louis Vuitton purse, sunglasses, a rainbow-colored hat and a T-shirt reading "God is dope."

Reeves asked board members to share their assumptions about her based on her outfit.

"How much does this, my sunglasses, interfere with a child who's been through and I want to say living through... this pandemic?" Reeves asked. "We have no idea what some of our children are bringing in."

Reeves said she and her team have been working to educate staff in the division to assess their biases and put them aside to better serve students.

Reeves ended her exercise by asking board members to cross their arms, then to take the arm that was on top and move it below the other arm. The change was hard to achieve for some and uncomfortable for a moment.