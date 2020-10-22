LCS board discusses results of 2019-20 Culture & Climate Survey

Lynchburg City Schools officials are focusing on improving equity in the division after receiving the results from the division's 2019-20 Culture & Climate Survey.
The survey, which received responses from less than 3,000 of the division's 8,000 students, shows some students in the division believe teachers are not respected at their school. Board members received a summary of the results from the survey, which was conducted in December 2019 and January 2020, at Tuesday's board work session.
Ethel Reeves, director of equity and community relations for the division, said the survey garnered 3,106 responses, of which 365 were parents.
Reeves said the division has been gathering annual data on school culture and climate since around 2012. According to the division's website, the purpose of this survey is to gather information that will help the division be more inclusive and improve school culture.
Reeves said this year's survey was administered at schools to students in fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades.
According to the survey results, 44% of elementary schoolers, 17% of middle schoolers and 26% of high schoolers who participated in the survey said they agree with the statement, "Students treat teachers with respect at my school."
Of the parents who participated, 88% said they think their child treats teachers with respect.
Reeves said it's disconnects like this one that tell the division that there's work to be done and discussions to be had among students, teachers and parents regarding equity and relationships. The division created the equity task force, an advisory committee to the Lynchburg City School Board, in 2015 to help evaluate equitable practices in the division, including the climate and culture of schools.
Board member Susan Morrison said it was important to remember that there could be a disconnect in how students or parents define respect.
"It really is a matter of how we define, and there are many different definitions, so that is critical," Morrison said. "We're not all looking at it from the same point of view."
Reeves also shared other key findings of the survey with board members Tuesday.
Among elementary school students, 97% said they agreed with the statement "My parents care about education." Among middle school students, 94% agreed with that statement.
The division serves over 8,000 students from approximately 4,000 homes, Reeves said, and 365 parents participated in the survey. Of those, almost all agreed that school is important to their child's success and parents have an important role to play in that education.
"We see here that those who participated said 'Yes, yes, yes, I care about my child's education," Reeves said. "And their children know that my parents care about education."
Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the division is now focusing on how to use this data. One way is professional development for teachers and administrators that focuses on what students most need and how the division can provide that to them.
Reeves took school board members through a professional development exercise on bias and prejudice Tuesday by entering the board room wearing various items of clothing that students might wear to school that share things about their personality or history, such as a Louis Vuitton purse, sunglasses, a rainbow-colored hat and a T-shirt reading "God is dope."
Reeves asked board members to share their assumptions about her based on her outfit.
"How much does this, my sunglasses, interfere with a child who's been through and I want to say living through... this pandemic?" Reeves asked. "We have no idea what some of our children are bringing in."
Reeves said she and her team have been working to educate staff in the division to assess their biases and put them aside to better serve students.
Reeves ended her exercise by asking board members to cross their arms, then to take the arm that was on top and move it below the other arm. The change was hard to achieve for some and uncomfortable for a moment.
"If, in this activity, we become uncomfortable crossing our arms, something as simple as crossing our arms, would you agree with me that having equity conversations [is] also a little uncomfortable?" Reeves said.
Reeves said the division plans to continue looking at climate and culture in its schools using a variety of tools and lenses.
Board member Belle Evans was not present at Tuesday's meeting.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 4. The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 17.
