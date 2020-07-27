LCS Board to hold special meeting Tuesday to discuss fall plans

The Lynchburg City School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss and vote on the division’s fall reopening plan. The board will discuss three options for fall reopening, including the draft plan the division presented at the board’s July 7 meeting. The original plan had students in pre-K through fifth grades receiving in-person instruction two days a week beginning Aug. 24 and sixth through 12th grade students beginning the school year remotely before transitioning to two days a week of in-person instruction on Sept. 8. Option 2 adjusts the original draft plan, with all students learning remotely until Sept. 8 when pre-K through 12th grade students would transition to two days a week of in-person instruction. Option 3 further pushes the division’s in-person start date with all students learning remotely for the first nine weeks of the school year. All students would transition to in-person instruction in late October. All options will require students to wear face coverings while attending in-person school. The board will meet at the Lynchburg City Schools Administration Building in the board room 5 p.m. Tuesday. Public comments and questions may be submitted to Board Clerk Tina Day at daytp@lcsedu.net prior to the meeting. According to the meeting’s agenda, there will be limited seating due to social distancing requirements. — Jamey Cross
