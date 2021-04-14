LCS exploring changes to secondary school schedules for upcoming school year

Lynchburg City Schools is planning to fully reopen its schools for five days of in-person learning for the fall semester, but for secondary schools, the day-to-day schedule will look a bit different.
At the Lynchburg City School Board meeting Tuesday, Dominique Foster, student services supervisor for LCS, said the division's Return to Learn committee has been discussing what scheduling model secondary schools should use for the fall semester since January, and ultimately decided to pursue a modified block schedule for the upcoming school year.
Middle and high school students in the division still will be enrolled in seven to eight courses, attending four each day on an alternating "A/B" day schedule. This schedule allows students to spend more time in each class on a given day, as each of the four blocks will be 90 minutes long instead of a traditional schedule of seven 50-minute class periods each day.
"I think 90 minutes gives us more time with kids; 90 minutes gives you more time to go deeper into the learning," said Matthew Mason, principal of Sandusky Middle School.
Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent for the division, said the schedule is similar to the one secondary schools are using this year amid the changes to the day-to-day operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards added research shows a block schedule allows students to focus more on each subject, as opposed spreading their attention across seven or eight subjects in a day.
Foster said the division is committed to pursing a traditional four-by-four block schedule for the 2022-23 school year. This, Pugh said, would consist of students enrolling in four classes in the first semester and a new set of four classes for the second semester.
Pugh said the division felt it needed more time for teachers and staff to work out the details of transitioning to a traditional block schedule.
Board member Belle Evans said she was glad the division chose to slowly transition to the traditional block schedule.
"I think it's hard to do if you can't do it well," Evans said. "Teachers are not used to teaching like that, and I think that's a lot to ask to all of a sudden teach an entire class in one semester."
During the current school year, the division has been offering hybrid learning for its students since October, with two days of in-person learning and three days of remote learning for students who chose the hybrid model.
This week, the division's youngest students began the transition from two days per week of in-person learning to four. The division's pre-K through second graders started their new schedule of four days per week of in-person learning on Tuesday.
"We got to experience first-hand the excitement of both staff and students as they came into school for the first time," Pugh said at Tuesday night's school board meeting. "It was amazing; even though we couldn't see the smiles behind the masks of the students and the teachers, you can see that smile and their excitement in their eyes."
Beginning Tuesday, the division's third through fifth graders who currently are participating in the hybrid learning model will transition from two days per week of in-person learning to four.
Pugh said sixth-grade hybrid students in Lynchburg City Schools will increase their in-person learning days from two to four beginning on May 11 — three weeks before the end of the school year.
Currently, LCS plans for its seventh- through 12th-grade students to continue in the hybrid and remote models already in place.
The next school board work session is set for 5 p.m. April 20. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 4.