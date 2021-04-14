LCS exploring changes to secondary school schedules for upcoming school year

Foster said the division is committed to pursing a traditional four-by-four block schedule for the 2022-23 school year. This, Pugh said, would consist of students enrolling in four classes in the first semester and a new set of four classes for the second semester.

Pugh said the division felt it needed more time for teachers and staff to work out the details of transitioning to a traditional block schedule.

Board member Belle Evans said she was glad the division chose to slowly transition to the traditional block schedule.

"I think it's hard to do if you can't do it well," Evans said. "Teachers are not used to teaching like that, and I think that's a lot to ask to all of a sudden teach an entire class in one semester."

During the current school year, the division has been offering hybrid learning for its students since October, with two days of in-person learning and three days of remote learning for students who chose the hybrid model.

This week, the division's youngest students began the transition from two days per week of in-person learning to four. The division's pre-K through second graders started their new schedule of four days per week of in-person learning on Tuesday.