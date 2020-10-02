LCS launches COVID-19 dashboard; Lynchburg-area school divisions report 6 new cases this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, and together have reported a total of 28 positive cases since their school years began.

Lynchburg City Schools, which began the school year in a remote-only model in August, launched its online COVID-19 dashboard this week, just days before its youngest students are set to return for some in-person instruction on Oct. 6.

The dashboard — located on the homepage of the division's website, www.lcsedu.net — is updated by 3 p.m. every school day with the number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported that day.

According to the dashboard, two cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday. LCS spokesperson Cindy Babb said Monday's number includes cases reported between noon Sept. 25 and 11:59 a.m. Monday. The division is not releasing the number of positive cases reported before Sept. 25, although staff have been back in school buildings since early August.

For privacy reasons, the dashboard will not report any specific information about the positive individuals, including names or locations. Close contacts of positive individuals are notified through the division's health mitigation plan.