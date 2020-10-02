LCS launches COVID-19 dashboard; Lynchburg-area school divisions report 7 new cases this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, and together have reported a total of 29 positive cases since their school years began.
Lynchburg City Schools, which began the school year in a remote-only model in August, launched its online COVID-19 dashboard this week, just days before its youngest students are set to return for some in-person instruction on Oct. 6.
The dashboard — located on the homepage of the division's website, www.lcsedu.net — is updated by 3 p.m. every school day with the number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported that day.
According to the dashboard, two cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday. LCS spokesperson Cindy Babb said Monday's number includes cases reported between noon Sept. 25 and 11:59 a.m. Monday. The division is not releasing the number of positive cases reported before Sept. 25, although staff have been back in school buildings since early August.
For privacy reasons, the dashboard will not report any specific information about the positive individuals, including names or locations. Close contacts of positive individuals are notified through the division's health mitigation plan.
Campbell County Public Schools reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. The case was reported at Tomahawk Elementary School, but the division did not specify if the positive individual was a staff member or student.
Tomahawk Elementary School was closed to students and staff Monday to conduct contact tracing. The school reopened for unaffected individuals Tuesday.
On Friday, CCPS announced a positive case of COVID-19 in an individual at Leesville Road Elementary School. According to Friday's press release, the school will remain open, the individual has been asked to isolate and all close contacts of the individual have been asked to quarantine.
CCPS has reported eight positive cases of COVID-19 since the school year began Sept. 1 with students receiving some in-person instruction.
Bedford County Public Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 this week. The two cases were reported Monday on the division's daily COVID-19 update on its webpage. According to the update, both cases involved individuals at Bedford Elementary School and have been traced to transmission outside of the school.
BCPS has reported 15 positive cases of COVID-19 since the school year began Sept. 8 with students receiving some in-person instruction.
Amherst County Public Schools reported one new positive case of COVID-19 this week. In a Wednesday press release, officials notified parents that an individual at Amherst County High School tested positive for COVID-19.
That marked the fourth positive case of COVID-19 reported in the division since schools reopened for in-person instruction Sept. 9.
"We are not aware of any cases where someone has contracted COVID-19 from exposure at one our schools or facilities," ACPS Assistant Superintendent William Wells said Tuesday in a statement to The News & Advance.
Nelson County Public Schools has not publicly announced any positive COVID-19 cases. Students have been learning in an entirely virtual format since the school year began Aug. 24.
