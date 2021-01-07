LCS officials begin discussions on 2021-22 budget

Lynchburg City Schools officials hope to prioritize technology support and school counselor positions in the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
At its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Lynchburg City School Board finance committee began discussions regarding the 2021-22 budget. LCS administrators and board members outlined their priorities for the upcoming budget season and reviewed current revenue projections for next year’s budget.
According to current state revenue projections presented by LCS Chief Financial Officer Kim Lukanich, LCS is expected to receive nearly $57.4 million in revenue from the commonwealth for the 2021-22 budget — an increase of more than $800,000 from the just over $56.5 million it received in state funding in the 2020-21 budget.
Lukanich said these numbers are projections based on the state’s predicted number of students, or average daily membership (ADM), in the division and could change by the time the school board adopts a final budget in June. Those current predictions show the division’s ADM decreasing by more than 200.
Crystal Edwards, LCS superintendent, said heading into this year’s budget season, staff is beginning to evaluate some of the areas in which funding was frozen or eliminated due to revenue cuts in the 2020-21 budget, including school counselor positions, technology support and governor’s school spots.
Funding more school counselor positions in order to increase the number of counselors per student in the division was a priority in the 2020-21 budget, but revenue cuts due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a hiring freeze in the division so these positions were not filled.
Edwards said technology is also an area that the division will focus on heading into discussions for the 2021-22 budget. With more students learning remotely, the division needs a long-term plan for how to support, maintain and replace its internet-accessible devices.
Anticipating revenue shortfalls and financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynchburg City Council voted in May to approve $39.8 million in funding to the schools for the 2020-21 financial year — $2.2 million less than the division’s original request for flat funding of around $42 million for the fourth consecutive year.
This year, LCS and other local school divisions were awarded money through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — part of the $2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law in late March amid the economic downturn. Lukanich said Tuesday that, thanks to this funding, this year’s budget is holding steady and the division doesn’t have major funding concerns for the current year.
Six of the school board’s nine members attended Tuesday’s meeting. Lukanich said the board will have a budget work session during its regularly scheduled work session on Jan. 19 to review revenue projections and begin outlining the 2021-22 budget.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the finance committee also considered the financial impacts of implementing pay raises and pay scale step increases for both the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 operating budgets.
In June, following revenue cuts to the previously adopted budget for the 2020-21 school year, the board froze pay scale step increases. In October, the board voted to approve $1,000 bonuses for all full-time employees but did not reimplement pay scale step increases.
Reimplementing pay scale step increases this year would impact both the current and upcoming budgets, staff said. Division staff is set to present three options for raises and step increases at an upcoming school board meeting for input from the entire board.
“The outcome of this impacts everything moving forward,” said Gary Harvey, chair of the finance committee and school board member. “The development of our budget, how we present to council, everything. It’s critical.”
According to the division’s annual school budget calendar, the school board will hold a public hearing regarding the 2021-22 budget in March. Also in March, school administration is expected to present operating revenues, expenditures and budget requests to city council. A final 2021-22 budget is expected to be adopted by the school board in June and submitted to city council for consideration.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 12.