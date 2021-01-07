LCS officials begin discussions on 2021-22 budget

Funding more school counselor positions in order to increase the number of counselors per student in the division was a priority in the 2020-21 budget, but revenue cuts due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a hiring freeze in the division so these positions were not filled.

Edwards said technology is also an area that the division will focus on heading into discussions for the 2021-22 budget. With more students learning remotely, the division needs a long-term plan for how to support, maintain and replace its internet-accessible devices.

Anticipating revenue shortfalls and financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynchburg City Council voted in May to approve $39.8 million in funding to the schools for the 2020-21 financial year — $2.2 million less than the division’s original request for flat funding of around $42 million for the fourth consecutive year.

This year, LCS and other local school divisions were awarded money through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — part of the $2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law in late March amid the economic downturn. Lukanich said Tuesday that, thanks to this funding, this year’s budget is holding steady and the division doesn’t have major funding concerns for the current year.